Nationals Should Look To Trade Resurgent Veteran Starter at Deadline
It's become very apparent over the past several weeks that the Washington Nationals will more than likely be massive sellers at next month's MLB trade deadline.
Their young core has shown promise for what the future holds, but they are still a couple of years away from making any sort of run at postseason glory.
As such, it makes the most sense to trade away the current assets the Nationals have that are unlikely to stick around until this long rebuild is finally completed.
One guy who fits this description, and has also seen his potential trade value surge over the last month or so, is veteran starter Mike Soroka.
Washington signed Soroka to a one-year deal this past offseason in order to add some much needed depth to the back of their rotation, but he has seen a return to form of sorts that has been rather unexpected.
On paper, Soroka's 5.06 ERA doesn't look all the impressive, but 1.09 WHIP and 3.19 xERA show that that he's actually been pitching much better than his actual ERA suggests.
He's also regained the electric strikeout ability that made him so formidable early in his career, averaging just under 10 K/9 after coming off start where he tied a career-high by fanning 10 Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Rotation depth is always at the top of the list for general managers of contending teams at the trade deadline, and Soroka represents an opportunity for longtime Nationals' GM Mike Rizzo to get a pretty nice haul in return for the righty.
The fact that Soroka is also on a deal that is about to expire will likely draw a ton of interest from teams, which should make this decision all the more easier for Washington if the right package is presented.
This team isn't winning anything in 2025, and more than likely isn't winning anything in 2026, either.
With that reality firmly established, it makes the most sense to continue making moves that ensure the long-term success of the team.
Trading Soroka has the potential to do just that, so if teams come calling, moving him would be the best course of action.
