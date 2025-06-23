Concerning Trend Has Emerged for Speedy Nationals Outfielder
As the Washington Nationals navigate this rebuild, they understand they are at the point where young players are going to make mistakes at the Major League level.
While that might be frustrating for fans to watch over the course of the 162-game season, it's a necessary part of growth when it comes to building a roster that is going to peak at the same time in their careers.
Still, that doesn't mean the mistakes shouldn't be pointed out.
Jacob Young's recent deficiency was on full display during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a contest that started off promising before things got out of hand.
Perhaps it would have been different if Young didn't make his mistake.
In the top of the seventh inning after the Nationals had just given up a game-changing grand slam that put them down 4-3, the speedy center fielder hit a single that got the tying run on first base. With an aggressive mindset to get himself into scoring position, he tried to steal second.
Young would have been successful if he hadn't slid off the bag.
This theme has become a concerning part of his game.
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, since the center fielder began his career a perfect 25-for-25 on stolen base attempts, he has since gone 26-for-44, a success rate of only 59% that is well below the league average of 77%.
Young's recent run of misfortune isn't going to stop him from stealing, though.
"I'm going to keep on going. It's part of my game, and I believe I can steal off anybody with a good jump. Keep on going, and just find a way to stick on the bag," he said.
Making the adjustment to not slide off needs to happen.
He blamed the Dodgers' hard dirt for what occurred on Sunday, and while that might be true, his inability to stay on the bag cost Washington a chance to rally in the late innings and potentially change the outcome of the game.
Young says he's still going to keep going after steals.
Whether or not he can make the adjustment to not get caught well above the league average is something that needs to be monitored going forward.
