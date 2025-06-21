Nationals Ace Surprisingly Leads National League in Key Statistic
The Washington Nationals are off to an expected start this season. They are 14 games under .500, and in fourth place in their division. The playoffs are starting to seem out of reach, but that does not mean the season is a failure for the team.
The Nationals have an excellent group of young core players. James Wood is projecting to be an All-Star this July, C.J. Abrams is playing a great shortstop, while top prospects Brady House and Robert Hassell III have made their debuts this year.
The best part of the team comes on the mound, though.
The Nationals handed the ball to MacKenzie Gore on opening day, and he made some history in that game. He has not looked back since then. In fact, Gore leads the entire National League in strikeouts, which comes as a bit of a surprise, per MLB.com.
On the season, Gore has struck out 123 batters in just 93.0 innings pitched. He leads the NL in the category, but he is just two behind Garrett Crochet for the MLB lead. The more impressive fact is Crochet has thrown almost 10 more innings than Gore this year.
Gore's strikeout rate is 32.4% in 2025. If the season ended today, Gore would finish with a strikeout rate that is 7.6% higher than what he had in 2024. Additionally, the left-handed pitcher has upped his whiff percentage and chase percentage, while he has lowered his walk percentage pretty significantly.
Despite the struggles of the rest of the team, the former first-round pick has been lights out this season, and he should be the starter in the Atlanta for the All-Star game this year.
Gore striking hitters out is not what's surpising. What might stand out is he has more strikeouts than his NL peers.
Those peers include the likes of Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale, and Dylan Cease. Skenes is the pitcher everyone thought would lead the league in strikeouts this season. However, it is Wheeler that sits just five behind Gore for the NL lead.
Gore's ERA of 3.19 and his 1.19 WHIP are both among the best in the National League, as well. When the season winds down, and it is time to pick some award winners, expect Gore's name to be at the top of the list.
