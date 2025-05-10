Could Nationals Surprisingly Trade These Three Players Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Washington Nationals aren't in a position to trade for players ahead of the deadline.
They could have been aggressive this past offseason in free agency if they wanted to bolster their roster alongside the rising stars they currently have, but the organization decided to stay patient and see what this group could accomplish this year.
Unsurprisingly, there have been ups and downs, and that will likely result in the Nationals trading away players for another year when that time comes.
The usual suspects of Kyle Finnegan, Josh Bell and even Nathaniel Lowe will be discussed and even floated in trade rumors until the deadline passes, but there could be some surprising players on the move that could maximize the return that Washington gets.
With that in mind, these three names could be on the block before the deadline.
Jacob Young
The 25-year-old center fielder got some extended run last season when he appeared in 150 games. And while he showcased his elite defense as one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball, he leaves a lot to be desired with the bat in his hand.
However, for a contending team looking to bolster their defense, he could be a perfect target.
While the Nationals likely wouldn't love giving up Young in a deal at this stage of his career, they also have a crowded outlook in the outfield with James Wood and Dylan Crews on the roster, the emergence of Alex Call and top prospect Robert Hassell III waiting in the wings.
Young has tons of club control remaining since he is still in pre-arbitration, so if they can send him to a team who has less of a roadblock in the outfield, then that could be a move that's made.
Luis Garcia Jr.
Last year, it looked like Garcia finally broke through.
After four seasons in a row where he produced a bWAR below 1.0 and an OPS+ figure that was under the league average of 100, he posted the best year of his career in 2024 with a slash line of .282/.318/.444, 18 homers, 70 RBI and an OPS+ of 114.
Unfortunately, that hasn't carried over into this campaign.
Garcia is slashing .230/.288/.344 and has an OPS+ under the league average again, hitting just three homers with 13 RBI in 35 games.
The second baseman reportedly wants an extension, and even though he has two years of club control remaining after this season which doesn't make a decision pressing, Washington will have to make a choice at some point.
If they don't think Garcia is the second baseman of their future, then he could be moved.
Mitchell Parker
Every contending team needs pitching, and that could result in Parker being traded.
The Nationals don't seem like they're going to be competing at a high level any time soon, so they can wait for their current star pitching prospects to develop on the farm while sending out anyone who has value.
Parker has gotten better year-over-year, and the lefty could be an intriguing addition for some teams.
With a 3.97 ERA in eight starts this season, he could be a solid backend starter for a contender who could even get moved into the bullpen as a swingman when the playoffs come around.