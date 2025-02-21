Dave Martinez Reveals Who Washington Nationals Leadoff Hitter Will Be This Season
This feels like an important season for the Washington Nationals.
Outside of this being the 25th anniversary of the nation's capital having a Major League Baseball team, it's also one that could determine the future of the franchise.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have been of the worst teams in the MLB, going into a full rebuild that has resulted in them entering Spring Training with a young roster full of talented but unproven players.
There are a few who look like stars.
James Wood was electric after he was called up for his debut. CJ Abrams made his first All-Star team. Luis Garcia Jr. took a huge leap forward last season that resulted in him being their most consistent offensive player. And MacKenzie Gore looks like he could be the frontline ace they expected when they acquired him from the San Diego Padres.
But for them to be perennial contenders again, they'll need more than just that group to be special.
All eyes will be on the development of Dylan Crews, Brady House, Mitchell Parker, DJ Herz and the countless number of talented prospects in their pipeline.
Washington also made some veteran additions this winter to provide more stability to a young roster, something they hope helps them get into the winner's circle more often in 2025 to start establishing a successful culture.
With the mindset of trying to make some noise this year, manager Dave Martinez revealed that Abrams is going to be the team's leadoff hitter.
"CJ is going to lead off. The 3-4-5 will be kind of different. The 2-spot might be a little different at times. But we do know CJ's going to lead off for us, and we’ll go with that for now," he said per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
That's a good sign.
Abrams was front-and-center of controversy when the organization demoted him after finding out he was on the floor of a casino late into the morning before a day game.
Both parties are ready to put that in the past, and after getting moved out of the leadoff role late last season because of his prolonged slump, it's encouraging to see the skipper go back to the shortstop at the top of the lineup where he's been productive with a .252/.318/.441 slash line, 28 homers and 89 RBI.
How long Abrams stays up top will be determined by his play.
Crews became the leadoff man when Martinez started tinkering with the batting order in the second half of the year when Abrams was struggling, so there's a chance the leash could be short if he still has some issues at the plate.
But for now, the Nationals know who their No. 1 guy in the lineup will be.
"CJ's done well up there. I want him to lead off," Martinez stated.