Key Washington Nationals Youngster Showing 'Big Jump in Maturity' During Camp
The Washington Nationals didn’t make any major splashes this offseason, but did a wonderful job of plugging some holes on the roster.
Upgrades were needed at both corner infield spots.
To address those needs, Nathaniel Lowe was acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers and veteran Paul DeJong was signed.
Both will provide sizable upgrades over what the team received production-wise last year at those positions.
But the Nationals know if they are going to truly make noise this year, it will be because their young players took their games to another level.
One of those who fall into that category is second baseman Luis Garcia Jr.
It is remarkable the difference one year can make.
At this time in 2024, Garcia was seemingly playing for his job. Manager Dave Martinez was getting on him constantly since he hadn’t done enough to earn the everyday job at the keystone.
He struggled defensively at times and needed to show improvements there to receive regular playing time. Not only did he do that, he put together an incredible campaign at the plate, putting up career highs across the board.
However, Garcia isn’t resting on his laurels just because he has locked down the starting second baseman’s job.
He showed up to spring training ready to work, and his approach is something that Martinez spoke highly of, showcasing a leap in maturity.
“Luis is in a different place,” Martinez said, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN. “I’ve seen a big jump in his maturity so far this spring. He’s got a plan moving forward. I think he learned a lot about what he can really be last year, and he’s really taken it upon himself to come to camp and start where he left off ... Before, I had to get all over him every day to stay engaged. He’s been engaged so far this spring.”
Where the talented New York native left off was as one of the most productive players at his position in the game.
Garcia had a slash line of .282/.318/.444 in 2024, hitting a career-high 18 home runs and 25 doubles. His 22 stolen bases, 70 RBI and 141 hits were all single-season highs as well.
He was able to make more consistent hard contact, improving his hard-hit rate to 41.8%, the first time in his career he surpassed 36.6%. The ball was put in the air more as well, with a 25.1% fly ball rate and 47% ground ball rate, the best numbers of his career.
It is going to be exciting to see what he can do for an encore in 2025.
Improvements are being made in every facet of his game, and set to turn only 25 years old in May, he isn’t even near his prime yet.
Despite that youth, he is one of the most experienced players on the Washington roster.
His jump in maturity is important for the team’s success since he is going to be viewed as a leader in the clubhouse and someone who will set the tone for his teammates to follow.