Daylen Lile Passes Former Nationals Star for Franchise Triples Record
Tuesday was a great day for Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile. He started it with an appearance on MLB Network, before their doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves. By dinner time he broke a record held by Bryce Harper.
Lile tripled in the eighth inning of the first game of a doubleheader with the Braves and in doing so he became the franchise’s all-time leader for triples in a season by a rookie, a record held by Harper since 2012, per Nationals Communications on X (formerly Twitter).
There is an impressiveness to the feat that even Harper can’t match.
Daylen Lile’s Franchise Record
Lile reached 10 triples in just 82 games this season. He was promoted from Triple-A Rochester for the first time this season on May 23. He was sent back to the Red Wings on June 6 and recalled on June 16. When Harper set the record, he did so in a season in which he played in 135 games.
He ended the first game of the doubleheader with a slash of .294/.345/.476 with six home runs and 31 RBI. He also has 46 runs, 14 doubles and eight stolen bases in 286 at-bats.
He’s been on a tear this month, as he’s recorded half of his triples in September. That includes a game in Chicago recently in which he became the second rookie in Washington Nationals history to have two triples in a game since 2005, when the franchise moved from Montreal. The game was also notable because he was the first hitter for a visiting team to have two triples in a game at Wrigley Field in 14 years.
He is now the fifth player this season to have 10 more triples, behind Arizona’s Corbin Carroll (16), Boston’s Jarren Duran (13), San Francisco’s Jung Hoo Lee (11) and Detroit’s Zach McKinstry (11). Lile has accomplished the feat in the fewest games of any of those players. The next closest is Carroll and McKinstry and 134 games.
Lile started this year at Double-A Harrisburg but played so well he earned a promotion to Triple-A Rochester on April 30. The Nationals selected his contract on May 23 and promoted him after center fielder Jacob Young’s injury. The Nats optioned him back o June 6 and recalled him on June 16. In 47 minor league games he slashed .328/.377/.503 with four home runs and 29 RBI.
The Nationals selected Lile in the second round (No. 47) overall of the 2021 MLB draft out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky. He missed the 2022 minor league season after he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during spring training, an injury that required Tommy John surgery.