Nationals' Outfielder Daylen Lile Denies Cubs of Victory With Tiebreaking Homer
The Washington Nationals suffered a wretched defeat against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, walking away with a loss by a score of 11-5. Despite that tough result, the Nationals were able to bounce back up on Saturday.
During the first inning, Nationals' catcher Jorge Alfaro hit a single which allowed shortstop CJ Abrams to score the first run of the game. Once the second inning rolled around, Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs was able to score a run, leaving the two teams tied.
What came next was a clutch hit made by 22-year-old outfielder Daylen Lile, who changed the game for Washington and broke the tie with a solo 369-foot home run to right field.
Daylen Lile Homers, Leads Nationals to Victory
Making his Major League Baseball debut this season, Lile has been an impressive player thus far in his professional career. Recently, he became the second rookie in Nationals history to hit two triples in one game. Accomplishing that feat seems to have given him a boost of confidence, which became apparent in Saturday's contest.
The third inning was rather uneventful for both teams, but once Lile stepped up to the plate in the fourth, things took a positive turn for the Washington. The much-needed home run by the youngster gave the Nationals just enough of a lead to hold off the Cubs the rest of the way.
Lile continues to impress as a rookie. While he wasn't viewed in the same light as some other top-ranked prospects in the farm system, he's shown immense progress and keeps showcasing what he can do at the big league level.
"I just have to slow everything down and play my game and try to help my team out in any way possible, offensively and defensively," he said after the game, per Nationals on MASN.
That tiebreaking home run proved to the game-winner, as the rest of the contest was scoreless. The normally leaking bullpen of Washington was stout, building upon the solid start by Brad Lord by only allowing one hit the rest of the way.
This victory has evened up the three-game set against Chicago at one win apiece, but in order to claim the overall win of the series, they will need to dig in and put on a good showing in the finale on Sunday.
Andrew Alvarez is set to take the bump for the Nationals and build upon his historic outing, this time making his first Major League road start. The Cubs will counter with Colin Rea, who will enter with a 4.80 ERA across 28 appearances (24 starts).