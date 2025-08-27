Double-Digit Runs Allowed Again as Nationals’ Struggles Mount
The Washington Nationals are sure making it tough on their fans. The pitching staff has now allowed 10+ runs six times this month after the New York Yankees scored 11 today; two of those games came at the bats of the Yankees in this series.
The Nats were looking to avoid another sweep, but didn't come close today. Their troubles started incredibly early with starting pitcher Cade Cavalli, which is incredibly disappointing.
Cavalli has been excellent since his return from rehab assignment, but not today. He was pulled early, as he barely lasted two innings, because, in that time, there were eight runs scored (seven earned), which included FOUR homers.
It did NOT get any better in the next inning (ish) when Shinnosuke Ogasawara came out of the bullpen. The Yankees had another pair of home runs with three earned runs. The score was 10-0 and it was only the third inning.
On the bright side others in the bullpen came in and held New York to one run the rest of the game including three scoreless innings from Jose Ferrer, Konnor Pilkington, and Jackson Rutledge. If the rest of the pen had fallen through there is no telling how high that score could have been ran up.
Washington's Troubles Everywhere Down the Stretch
The Nationals have had issues all year with their starting rotation, not as bad as the Colorado Rockies, but fairly close (especially after today). They are second-worst across the board, including ERA, batting average, total hits, etc. The two clubs have shown us time and time again that it is fairly difficult (nearly impossible) to win games when teams are running up the score. Even with a great offense (which hasn't been seen either), it is hard to compete at the same pace as others are.
Washington is clearly failing to keep runs off the board, but there has also been an issue crossing home plate itself. They have had six games in the last two weeks where the offense has failed to score more than three runs. Unfortunately three of the times they have been able to put up at least four they lost.
The rest of the season could continue to look like this. The club is trying to develop younger talent and their primary focus is building for the future. Players will need experience, and since they won't even reach .500 on the year, management will continue to take risks with who they place on the mound, not that they have much of a choice after selling out at the trade deadline. Hold on Nats' fans it might get worse before it gets better.