Cade Cavalli Makes Impact in First Nationals Major League Start Since 2022
Wednesday’s start was a long time coming for Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli.
The former first-round pick in 2020 made his first Major League start since 2022 when he took the ball against the Athletics at Nationals Park.
The right-hander made his first career Major League start on Aug. 26, 2022, two years after his draft selection out of Oklahoma. Then, he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery, and he needed 2023 and 2024 to fully recover.
The Nationals didn’t want to push him this season, so they kept him in the minor leagues until Wednesday.
Cade Cavalli’s First Start Breakdown
The 26-year-old worked 4.1 innings against one of baseball’s hottest lineups, as the Athletics thumped the Nationals, 16-7, in Tuesday’s opener. Cavalli did a much better job of limiting them at the plate.
The Athletics had just three hits, none of which led to runs. In fact, Cavalli retired the first eight hitters he faced. He struck out four of them and retired the side in order in each of the first two innings.
Max Schuemann was the Athletics’ first baserunner, as he reached on an error. Shea Langeliers singled to move Schuemann to third. But Cavalli struck out rookie sensation Nick Kurtz to end the inning.
He gave up a single to Tyler Sodestrom in the fourth, allowed another baserunner on an error and gave up his final two baserunners in the fifth, allowing a single and a walk.
Cavalli allowed three hits, one walk and struck out six before he handed the game off to the bullpen. The Nationals won the game, 2-1, but he came away with a no-decision.
Cade Cavalli in the Minors This Season
Between rehab assignments and stints with two other full-season affiliates, he was 4-7 with a 5.35 ERA in 17 starts, with 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 74 innings. Including his first 4.1 MLB innings, he has thrown 78.1 innings this season.
Former Washington general manager Mike Rizzo made it clear this spring that the goal was to call Cavalli up at some point this season. But, the Nats have also committed to limiting his workload, though it’s not clear what that limit is.
The trade deadline appeared to be the trick to get him the rotation after the Nats traded Michael Soroka.
Cade Cavalli’s Next Start
Assuming normal rest, Cavalli could return to the mound as early as Monday against Kansas City. Washington is in a 13-day stretch without an off day. That, coupled with the desire to cap Cavalli’s workload this season, may lead the Nats to push his next start back one day.
Whether the Nationals push his start back one day or not, he is likely to start two games before Washington’s next off day on Aug. 18. One would come against Kansas City, and the other would come at home against Philadelphia next weekend.
As the Nationals are nowhere near the playoff race and auditioning Cavalli for next season, they can afford to be flexible with his place in the rotation.
