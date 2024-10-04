Five Players Washington Nationals Should Sign This Offseason To Improve First Base
The Washington Nationals are in a prime position to add this upcoming offseason.
And that appears to be what they intend to do.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo recently discussed the team’s offseason plans after Washington missed the postseason for the fifth straight season. He noted that one of the biggest additions they will look to improve is a middle-of-the-order bat in the team’s lineup.
A perfect way to do this would be to improve the Nationals' first base position. After dealing with underperforming players such as Joey Gallo attempting to hold down the job, Washington has yet to find a suitable replacement for Ryan Zimmerman, who switched over to first for his final seven seasons with the organization.
This winter, the free agent market is set to be loaded with first base talent that fits the profile of significant power that could easily be placed in the team’s heart of batting order. Here are five top options the Nationals should consider signing this offseason in order to contend with the rest of the National League in 2025.
Pete Alonso
This would be the absolute definition of a big splash. If the Nationals were to win the inevitable bidding war for Alonso, one of the hottest free agents to hit the market this winter, it would completely change the trajectory of the organization moving forward.
Alonso is having a postseason to remember, especially after taking the lead in the ninth inning on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the New York Mets move on to the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He already has 226 home runs in just six years of playing time. He has played at least 150 games in each of his years in the bigs (except 2020, where he played 57 of the 60 games), so longevity shouldn’t be a concern. According to baseball reference, his 162-game average is a .854 OPS with 43 homers and 112 RBI. Those numbers would put him third in franchise history if he hit that many home runs in one season for the Nationals.
He was paid $20.5 million in his last year of arbitration to play for the Mets in 2024. According to Spotrac, his market value is predicted to be near $30 million per season as he heads into negotiations this winter.
Christian Walker
If the Nationals miss out on Alonso, there are still plenty of power bats left on the table, and one out west that many people tend to forget about would be a huge addition to any team smart enough to add him this offseason. Walker had a solid year in 2024 despite an injury that derailed the second half of his season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After dealing with a left oblique strain that kept him out for all of August, Walker still managed to hit 26 homers, 84 RBI, and post a .803 OPS. Although he is 33, a few years older than Alonso (29), the former South Carolina Gamecock has not shown much signs (if any) of decline heading into 2025.
If the Nationals believe in his play and he can stay healthy on the field, he could be a great choice to improve the first base position. Spotrac believes he will attract a 3-year deal worth approximately $66 million, around $22 million per season.
Let’s be real. If the Nationals don’t get one of the top two players on this list, Alonso or Walker, the other three are a huge step below. Consider this ‘Tier 2’ when discussing possible additions to the position.
Paul Goldschmidt
It wasn’t the best season for Goldscmidt in 2024 as the St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the second straight year, and the 37-year-old veteran struggled mightily at the plate. At one point in the season, he was moved down to seventh in the batting order. It was the first time since the 2012 season he batted that low in a lineup in a game.
Although he is the oldest on this list, he might have the best glove and defense out of everyone mentioned, as that has stayed true even in what will surely be his final years in the league. The bat is easily the concern, though, as he hit only a .716 OPS with 22 homers and 65 RBI on the year.
If the Nationals believe 2024 was just a down year and they think they can get him back to his 2022 form, when he was named the National League MVP, they could possibly get him on a short-term bargain deal.
Ryan O’Hearn
The 31-year-old has had a resurgence in the last two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. However, with the team with plenty of decisions looming this offseason with the roster, there is a strong possibility the team will not pick up his $8 million option for 2025.
Since being designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals in 2022, O’Hearn hit .275/.329/.450 with 29 homers and 119 RBI across two seasons for the Orioles. As the only left-handed bat on this list, if he hits the market, there will most definitely be a market for his services. Spotrac believes his market value to be around $14 million per season and predicts him to strike a two year deal if he becomes a free agent.
Rhys Hoskins
Like O’Hearn, there is some red tape that must be removed before entering free agency. However, the 31-year-old does enter the offseason with an opportunity to opt-out of his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, one that is set to make him $18 million in 2025. Although he had a decent season after missing all of 2023 with an injury, it is unlikely he will do so.
But for this exercise, let's assume he does. In 2024, Hoskins hit 26 home runs with 82 RBI for Pat Murphy and the Brewers. He was surrounded by loads of young talent and seemed to be one of the leaders on and off the field. He could easily slide into that role, a much-needed one for the young Nationals core of players, while still improving the position.
If he does decide to test the markets, or wants to move on from Milwaukee, recency bias might come back to bite him. In the three-game series in the NL Wildcard, where the Brewers were eliminated by the Mets, the 31-year-old went 0 for 9 from the plate.