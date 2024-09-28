Former All-Star Closes Book on Disastrous Washington Nationals Tenure
On Thursday, Patrick Corbin pitched what may be his final game for the Washington Nationals and possibly his MLB career.
The 35-year-old lefty lasted 5 1/3 innings against the playoff-bound Kansas City Royals, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. When manager Dave Martinez removed him from the game in the top of the sixth, Corbin walked off a Major League mound for potentially the last time.
Corbin received some light applause from the roughly 14,000 fans in attendance. In return, he tipped his cap to the crowd at Nationals Park, acknowledging their support and appreciation.
The two-time All-Star will be a free agent this winter, but the Nationals are unlikely to bring him back after enduring half a decade of his dismal performance. It's hard to imagine another team signing him, either, given his age and horrendous production.
Whether he keeps pitching or retires, Corbin will be remembered as one of the worst free-agent signings in MLB history.
In December 2018, Washington inked him to a six-year, $140 million deal instead of extending Bryce Harper, who signed a record-setting contract with the Philadelphia Phillies three months later. Corbin was only 29 at the time and was coming off a fifth-place finish in the NL Cy Young voting for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The move paid immediate dividends for the Nationals, who already had a stellar rotation with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez. Corbin went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA, helping Washington win its first World Series in franchise history against the Houston Astros that fall.
Things immediately went south for both Corbin and the Nationals, however. Injuries, trades and free-agent departures decimated their championship core, producing five straight losing seasons and four last-place finishes.
Corbin was part of the problem, turning into a pumpkin as soon as he reached his 30s. From 2020 to 2024, he went 33-70 with a 5.62 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and -2.2 WAR over 137 starts, leading the National League in losses every year from 2021 to 2024.
Given Corbin's contract and Washington's lack of pitching depth, the team had no choice but to keep throwing him out there despite the disastrous results. He couldn't blame injuries, either, as he missed only a handful of starts during his time with the Nationals.
Washington is finally free of Corbin and his back-loaded $35 million salary. Hopefully the front office spends that money more wisely this offseason.