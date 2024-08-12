Phillies Legend Has Ridiculous Theory On Bryce Harper Signing
It's been five and a half years since the Philadelphia Phillies signed Bryce Harper, landing one of the most coveted free agents in MLB history. At the time, his 13-year, $330 million contract was a record for the sport.
Harper's signing with the Phillies was something of a surprise. Many expected him to end up with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago Cubs. However, it was Philadelphia that unexpectedly won the bidding war.
What made Harper choose the Phillies (besides the money, of course)? Philadelphia legend Chase Utley shared a laughable theory during his recent appearance on The 6-1-1 Podcast.
During the interview, Utley tried to take credit for Harper joining the Phillies, citing the team's glory days from 2007 to 2011 when it won five straight NL East titles, two NL pennants and a World Series.
"We were a really good team. So, one, I feel like we should have some recruiting credit for him choosing the Phillies," Utley said to former teammates Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard, who clapped in agreement. "I would imagine he admired what we were doing on a daily basis. One, our performance. Two, the electric crowd."
While Utley and Co. were a juggernaut, Harper signing a huge contract because of them feels like a major stretch. For starters, Philadelphia had been irrelevant for years before Harper arrived and was coming off six straight losing seasons, including three last-place finishes. The team's magical run during the late 2000s was ancient history by then, and Harper probably didn't think too highly of the dysfunctional Phillies after years of dominating them with the Washington Nationals.
Furthermore, Utley's theory conveniently ignores other key facts. Harper grew up thousands of miles away in Nevada and was a Yankees fan as a kid. He also had Scott Boras as his agent, so he was always going to sign with whichever team gave him the most money. Philadelphia offering him the biggest contract in baseball history is why he signed there, not because of how much success the franchise had when he was in high school.
Regardless of why Harper signed with the Phillies, the contract has worked out well for both sides so far. Harper's been worth the price, winning his second NL MVP award in 2021 and carrying Philadelphia to the Fall Classic the following year. Along with Dave Dombrowski, he's helped rejuvenate the club after years of mediocrity, transforming it into a perennial contender again.