Former MLB Executive Shares Bold Prediction for Nationals Star Prospect This Season
Things have not gotten off to a great start for the Washington Nationals in the 2025 regular season.
They are 1-5 out of the gate, suffering some bullpen implosions to blow leads. At the plate, there are a few players who are standing out with their performance, but some players are struggling so much that it is bringing the overall numbers down.
Through six games, the Nationals have four starters who are hitting under .120 out of the gate. Two more are under .225, as it has been slow in the run production department through the first week of the season.
Easily the most disappointing performer has been right fielder Dylan Crews.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has gotten off to a dreadful start, unable to carry any of the positive momentum built in spring training over into the regular season.
He is 0-for-18 to begin the season, the only qualified batter in the league who has yet to record a hit. The most startling statistic from his underwhelming start is the fact that he has struck out 10 times after recording a below-average 19.7% strikeout rate during his debut last year.
It is far too early to throw in the towel on Crews, whose struggles can somewhat he attributed to poor luck. Eventually, his .000 batting average on balls in play will regress to the mean of the league average of .293.
He is hitting the ball with authority out of the gate, they just aren’t finding holes or dropping in for hits. His average exit velocity of 92.1 mph is incredibly encouraging and half of the balls he has hit have been line drives or fly balls.
Sooner rather than later, that will begin to translate to his stat line and his numbers will begin to tick up.
A legitimate five-tool player, it is only a matter of time until he gets acclimated and comfortable with Major League pitching and the major impact he is capable of providing is on full display.
Confidence in his ability has certainly not waned, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has made an incredibly bold prediction about how the 2025 season will go for the former LSU star.
“Dylan Crews of the Nationals wins NL Rookie of the Year after hitting 20 homers, stealing 20 bases and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field,” the former MLB executive wrote.
The race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award is going to be hotly contested this year. There are a lot of talented young players, such as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Saski, Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw and eventually Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter.
But, Bowden believes it will be Crews who takes home the award over his peers, with his unique blend of skills eventually shining through. Unlike the other players, he is going to be given the opportunity to play everyday through any obstacles he might face.
The other award contenders are all on teams with playoff aspirations; if they struggle, changes could be made to ensure they don’t fall short of their ultimate goals.