Nationals Should Allow Young Superstar to Work Through Early Adversity
The Washington Nationals focus for the 2025 season is going to be the development of their young core making up the foundation of their future.
One of the biggest pieces of the equation is Dylan Crews.
The No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU carries immense potential, one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award during the 2025 season. It is easy to see why he is held in such high regard.
He won the Golden Spikes Award in 2023, given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country. Many viewed him as the best player in the country at the time and his star has not dimmed since joining the Nationals.
Fast-tracked through the minor leagues, Crews made his MLB debut on Aug. 26 and finished the year with the Nationals.
During spring training, he was viewed as the opening day right fielder and that is the role he landed. Given the current circumstances the franchise is facing, it was the right move to give him the starting job.
However, he has struggled mightily out of the gate, which could have some people wondering whether or not he needs some time in Triple-A to iron out the issues he is facing.
He went hitless in his first 18 at-bats of the year, striking out 10 times. He drew one walk, stole a base and scored a run.
It is tough watching a player struggle as much as he has out of the gate, but it is best for the team to allow him to work through his rough patch and figure things out. It will benefit him in the long-run, as he possesses immense talent.
He wasn’t placed near the top of the rookie rankings entering the 2025 season that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together by accident. He has big time talent and just needs time to realize it.
“The 23-year-old has 60-grade or better tools across the board and the potential to be a perennial All-Star once everything clicks. Will that be in 2025, or will it take him a few years to find his footing?” he wrote.
Thus far, he has fallen woefully short of being the No. 3 rookie in baseball, where Reuter had him ranked.
Washington is certainly hoping that it clicks at some point this year, but they can afford to be patient with their star prospect.
There aren’t championship expectations on the team this year; the focus is on developing the younger players and identifying who is going to be part of the core moving forward.
Only 23 years old with just 135 minor league games of experience before making his Major League debut, there is no reason for panic.
Players develop at different rates and Crews just needs to adjust to life as a Major Leaguer. There is no way to speed up gaining experience, and until the team’s goals change, there is no harm in allowing him to work through a rough patch unless it starts to visibility impact his confidence and a rest is needed.