Former Nationals Boss Dave Martinez Has ‘No Regrets’ About Time in Washington
The Washington Nationals haven’t been much better since they fired Dave Martinez and replaced him with interim manager Miguel Cairo.
It’s not clear if Washington’s leadership thought that firing Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo one week before the All-Star Game would flip the team into a winner. But that hasn’t happened. The Nationals were 37-52 under Martinez and have been 19-31 under Cairo. Washington is locked in fifth place in the NL East and will likely finish there for the fourth time in five years.
Washington hasn’t tipped its hand about its managerial or general manager search. Mike DeBartolo, for now, is running the GM side. The Nationals will begin their search in earnest after the season ends. There’s a chance they could cross paths with Martinez next season, who doesn’t appear done with baseball just yet.
Dave Martinez on Being Fired
On Sunday, USA Today baseball writer Bob Nightegale had an exclusive piece in which he talked with all four fired managers this season, including Martinez. The 60-year-old Martinez admitted he was surprised the day he was fired by team owner Mark Lerner. The Nationals were preparing for a road trip, and his bags were already on the team bus to head to the airport. Martinez told Nightengale that he knew instantly a visit with Lerner was not a social call.
He learned shortly after that Rizzo was fired too. He said they talked in Martinez’s office and reflect on their eight years together.
“I really have no regrets at all,” Martinez said. “I have nothing to be ashamed of. I told Rizz [Mike Rizzo], 'We won a championship together. I feel I can win another one somewhere else.’”
Martinez said he wants to manage again. It’s likely he’ll be somewhere next season. Since he broke into the Majors as a player in 1986, his only break from the game was from 2002-07 after he retired as a player. He’s been coaching or managing ever since.
Dave Martinez with the Nationals
Before taking over as the skipper in Washington before the 2018 season, he was a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-14 and a coach with the Chicago Cubs from 2015-17. Before that, he played for 15 years, including a stretch with Montreal, where the Nationals were located before they moved in 2005.
Martinez led his first team to an 82-80 season in 2018 and the followed that with the greatest season in franchise history. Washington won 93 games and reached the World Series for the first time, where they beat the Houston Astros in seven games for the franchise’s first world title. Martinez won his second ring. He claimed a ring as a coach with the Cubs in 2016.
After that, the Nationals failed to have a winning season with Martinez at the helm. When he was fired, he had a career record of 500-622. He is third in franchise history in managerial victories, behind Buck Rodgers (520) and Felipe Alou (691). Both managed the franchise when it was in Montreal.