Former Nationals Outfielder Stone Garrett Announces Retirement
Over the past five years, the Washington Nationals have done a very good job of finding young, talented outfielders. From the highly touted prospects like Dylan Crews and James Wood, to lesser known players such as Jacob Young and Alex Call.
They currently sport one of the best young outfields in baseball, especially if Dayle Lile continues to play at a high level. They haven't needed to go out and bring in a veteran outfielder becuase they have so much depth. However, a couple of years ago, a journeyman outfielder forced Washington's hand.
In 2023, the Nationals brought in Stone Garrett, an outfielder in his late 20s having a great couple of years in the minors. He made a pretty good impression and played well over about half of a season, but just two years later, he decides he's going to retire from the sport. The Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Garrett has posted a retirement note on Instagram.
Garrett Steps Away After Less Than a Season’s Worth of Games
Garrett was drafted in the eighth round of the 2014 draft by the Miami Marlins. He never made the Majors with Miami, but signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. He finally had his big breakout season at Double-A, hitting .277 with 25 homers, 81 RBIs and an .825 OPS, becoming a Texas League postseason All-Star.
He began 2022 at Triple-A and improved even more from there. In 103 games, the outfielder hit .275 with a career high 28 homers, 95 RBIs and .900 OPS. His career best season earned him a call-up with Arizona, where he his .276 with four homers in 27 games.
Arizona let him walk that offseason and Garrett followed by signing with the Nationals before the 2023 season. He was called up on April 5 and played with the team until the end of August.
The then-27-year-old was one of Washington's best hitters for the enitre time he was up. He slashed .269/.343/.457 for an .801 OPS, nine homers, 17 doubles, 40 RBIs and a 121 OPS+. Garrett finished fourth on the team with 1.9 bWAR.
In 2024, he played just two games in the Majors, spending the bulk of his season at Triple-A, where he hit .247 with three homers in 71 games. He played 15 games with Triple-A Rochester this season, going 4-for-48 and was released on April 29.
"My time as a baseball player has come to an end. I am forever grateful for the journey the game of baseball took me on," Garrett said. "From playing in citites you'd never think of (for better and worse). To traveling across the world and experiencing different cultures."
The 29-year-old played in three different international leagues. The first was the Australian Baseball League in 2016-17, then the Mexican Pacific Winter League in 2022-23, and finally with the KBO this year.
Though it was short, Stone Garrett's brief tenure with the Nationals was a memorable one.