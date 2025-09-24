Nationals Fan Favorite Stone Garrett Announces His Retirement From Baseball
The Washington Nationals were part of some major news in the world of baseball on Wednesday when it was reported that they are set to hire rising executive star Paul Toboni to become their new head of baseball operations.
For a franchise that has been rudderless the past few years, this serves as a beacon of hope that things can get back on the right track with so many talented young players on the major league roster and in their pipeline.
Someone who seemed like he was going to be part of that equation was Stone Garrett, the breakout star of the 2023 campaign who looked like he was on his way to living up to some of the hype he got as a prospect.
With a slash line of .269/.343/.457, nine home runs, 17 doubles, 40 RBIs and an OPS+ of 121 across 89 games after he was called up to the Nationals on April 2, the young journeyman who decided to leave baseball for a career in real estate after he was released following the cancelled COVID-19 2020 minor league season had become a fan favorite.
Unfortunately for Garrett, just when it seemed like his career was taking off, he slammed into the wall of Yankee Stadium and suffered a fractured fibula in his left leg.
Stone Garrett Announces His Retirement From Baseball
Garrett was never the same after that. He didn't return to the MLB diamond for Washington until Sept. 27, 2024. He began the year with Triple-A Rochester with the hope that he would rejoin the big league squad at some point later in the season. But his power just wasn't there with three longballs hit in 71 games.
When the Nationals did call him up, there were a few games left in the campaign. His recall was more of a feel-good story since he was a beloved member of the team. But he had a special moment when he blasted a no-doubt home run during his first at-bat.
The remaining story in the career of Garrett isn't as good, with Washington designating him for assignment on Feb. 27 of this year before outrighting him to Triple-A Rochester after he cleared waivers. He then went 4-for-46 across 15 games before the Nationals released him. Garrett went to Korea to play for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League. But after 22 appearances as an injury replacement, he was not retained.
Now, after all of that and a roundabout journey to even get to Washington in the first place, the powerful slugger has decided to call it a career at the age of 29. He announced the news on his personal Instagram account.
"My time as a baseball player has come to an end. I am forever grateful for the journey the game of baseball took me on ... I look forward to using the discipline and habits I've acquired throughout my career to make it to the 'top' in whatever the next chapter holds. The reward was the journey not the destination," he said as part of his statement in addition to many thank you's.
While Garrett never became an impact player for the Nationals like it seemed like he was on his way to becoming during that incredible 2023 season he was putting together before the injury, he provided some great moments for a fanbase that was in search of them.
Hopefully the former fan favorite can find success in his next endeavor, whether that is in the world of baseball or not.