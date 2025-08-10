Former Nationals Utilityman Amed Rosario Placed on Injured List by Yankees
This past offseason, the Washington Nationals signed veteran utility man Amed Rosario to a one-year, $2 million deal.
It ended up being arguably the best deal the team signed in the offseason, with Rosario getting back on track at the plate and providing incredible lineup flexibility with the versatility he provides defensively.
He was productive with the Nationals, producing a .270/.310/.426 slash line and OPS+ of 108. It was the first time that his OPS+ was at or above the league average since 2022 when he was with the Cleveland Guardians.
That production made him a viable trade target for contenders ahead of the deadline and the New York Yankees were the team that ultimately acquired him in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez.
Rosario was acquired to help solve the Yankees issues at third base, joining fellow deadline addition Ryan McMahon, who was acquired from the Colorado Rockies, to address their need at the hot corner.
It looked to be a great tandem as platoon partners, with Roasrio provided production from the right side of the plate and McMahon on the left.
However, that is no longer going to be the case, at least for the foreseeable future, because the former Nationals standout is heading to the 10-day injured list with a left SC joint sprain. Replacing him on the roster will be catcher J.C. Escarra, who was recalled from Triple-A.
This is a sizable blow to New York, with Rosario picking up right where he left off with Washington upon his arrival. He had taken six out of his seven plate appearances against left-handed pitching, going 3-for-7 overall with a double and one RBI, continuing the success he has had when facing off against southpaws.
McMahon could find himself playing a little more against left-handed pitching without Rosario in the lineup, especially with Oswald Peraza, who was handling duties at the hot corner earlier in the year, being traded to the Los Angeles Angels.
Along with Rosario heading to the injured list, another one of the Yankees’ deadline acqusitions, outfielde Austin Slater, is also going to be sidelined.
He suffered a hamstring strain that will keep him sidelined at least 4-to-6 weeks, another blow to a lineup that is once again doing to be short on right-handed batters.
Slater was acquired from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the deadline in exchange for right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl.