Former Washington Nationals All-Star Linked to St. Louis Cardinals in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals entered the MLB offseason with more than a few needs on their roster.
The emergence of an incredibly talented young core in 2024 provides hope for the future, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. They need some veteran leadership added to the mix around them.
Slowly but surely throughout the winter, Mike Rizzo got that job done.
Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell were acquired in a trade and signed in free agency, respectively, to upgrade at first base. Amed Rosario is a versatile veteran who can help out all around the diamond.
On the mound, Trevor Williams was re-signed and Mike Soroka was added to help bolster a pitching staff that was lacking experience. Both have been told they will be used as starting pitchers out of the gate.
There are still a few areas of the team that can use some help, with the bullpen being arguably the most in need.
This is a bit of a self-inflicted weakness as the Nationals shocked everyone when they non-tendered closer Kyle Finnegan earlier in the offseason, making him a free agent. On top of that, they traded Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers to acquire Lowe.
With Spring Training less than a month away, Finnegan remains without a team for the 2025 campaign. Could a reunion with their closer be in the works?
It is certainly possible as his representatives and Washington discussed a deal pre-arbitration but nothing came to fruition.
However, there is one team that could get in the way of the Nationals bringing him back; the St. Louis Cardinals.
They have had an odd offseason, allowing some excellent talent to depart in free agency. Trade rumors have also swirled about third baseman Nolan Arenado being made available, which would signal that a rebuild is on the horizon.
Alas, the money saved from an Arenado deal would have to be spent somewhere else.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report shared that that money could go to the bullpen, with the former Washington closer as a target.
“Whatever payroll relief the Cardinals get from moving Arenado could be put toward the bullpen, where they reportedly want help for the late innings. Kyle Finnegan is one speculative fit.”
Acquiring Finnegan would make a potential trade of their current closer, Ryan Helsley, easier to stomach as they would have someone who can step right into the end-of-game role.
With the Nationals in 2024, he made the All-Star game and recorded a career-high 38 saves. He has saved at least 11 games in four straight seasons and would be a nice insurance policy for any team looking for help in their bullpen for high-leverage situations.