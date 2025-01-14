Washington Nationals New Utility Man Considered Underrated Signing
The Washington Nationals came into the offseason on the heels of five consecutive missed playoffs, along with four last place finishes in the five years since winning their first World Series title in 2019.
Though it has been some lean years for the Nationals, things are beginning to look up for the downtrodden franchise.
With a roster that is among the youngest in baseball which will rely on a core of unseasoned players to take the next step and make major contributions, nobody exactly expects Washington to compete for another championship in 2025.
Though the team is coming off back-to-back 71-win seasons, they were both a major step up from a 2022 campaign which was one of the worst in the history of the franchise with just 55 wins. While years like that are difficult to suffer through, they have produced the prospects who hope to turn things around.
One player who the Nationals acquired recently to help supplement that young core is veteran utility man Amed Rosario who Washington acquired on a one-year deal worth just $2 million. In an article naming some of the 'sneaky good' signings of the free agency period, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Rosario's deal with the Nationals to his list.
Rosario has a .273 lifetime batting average and can play multiple positions in the infield and the outfield.
"Rosario should get plenty of usage, provided he doesn't have an awful run through spring training and the first month of the season," Miller wrote.
Rosario played for three different teams in 2024, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays on another one-year deal and though he performed well through the first half, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and lated designated for assignment.
He joined the Cincinnati Reds down the stretch and perform rather dreadfully over 22 games, but his overall numbers for the season included a .280 batting average and an OPS barely under .700.
In his eight-year career, Rosario is a .273 hitter with an OPS of .706 with 63 home runs and 366 RBIs. Perhaps most importantly for the Nationals, he will offer the upside to play multiple positions both in the infield and outfield wherever he is needed on any given night.
As a versatile veteran who will bring a positive presence into the clubhouse, Rosario has the potential to be one of the highest-value signings of the entire winter. For just $2 million, it's certainly worth the risk, or lack thereof.