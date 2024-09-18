Former Washington Nationals Slugger Thanks Team For Resurrecting His Career
Coming into the year, the Washington Nationals weren't expected to contend for a division title or spot in the playoffs, but they certainly wanted to put together a roster that could compete on the field throughout the 162-game season.
That caused the front office to bring some veterans into the mix while they waited for their youngsters to continue developing to the point where they could eventually call them up.
The Nationals signed Joey Gallo and Nick Senzel to Major League deals, while also adding Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario on minor league contracts with the opportunity for them to be apart of this team during the year.
Some were able to shine more than others, specifically Winker, who was putting together resurgent performance this season after he had struggled mightily with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.
Slashing .257/.374/.419 with 11 homers and 45 RBI, the veteran slugger put up his highest OPS+ of 127 since his All-Star season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.
Based on where Washington currently is as a franchise, they decided to ship out Winker to their division rival New York Mets ahead of the deadline, getting back right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Stuart who currently ranks 19th in their farm system.
Despite having a more limited role on the playoff-contending team, the former Nationals outfielder has still been able to produce when he's been called upon, putting up an OPS+ of 108 and hitting three homers with 13 RBI across his 40 games.
Winker has had nothing but positive things to say about his time in the nation's capital, and has even credited them with turning his career around.
"They gave me the opportunity to reestablish my career. So I don't know what I would do to repay them, but I have to do something. I'm just extremely grateful for them ... After spring training, for them to just kind of give me that run, it was unbelievable. And something that not just me, but my whole family is very thankful for," he said per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
Wednesday is the final time Winker faces his former team during this campaign, but with the way he's played, there's a good chance it won't be the last.
Based on the emergence of Jacob Young in center field and having their two superstar prospects James Wood and Dylan Crews at the corners, it's very unlikely Washington will be looking for a reunion this offseason.
But, even if Winker's time with the Nationals was only for half of a year, he is grateful for what the organization did for him when they brought him in this past winter.