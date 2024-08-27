Former Washington Nationals Star Juan Soto Calls World Series Run 'Unmatchable'
The Washington Nationals are currently playing host to one of the best players to ever put on their jersey, Juan Soto.
Soto, currently with the New York Yankees, broke onto the scene with the Nationals back in 2018 as a teenager. He was a key part of the World Series run a year later and will live on in Washington history.
In speaking to Arving Gonzalez of Grandes en los Deportes after the game on Monday, he spoke very highly of his time with the Nationals.
"That was an unmatched experience. I think the vibe that we had there and how we treated each other was something incredible," said the star per a translation. We weren't even partners, we were already brothers. Everyone was happy. Everyone wanted to fight for a goal and thank God we achieved it."
Soto then went on to describe how he believes his current run with the Yankees may have gotten close, but hasn't reached the camaraderie that he felt during that incredible 2019 season.
Having good feelings of his time with the team could prove very important in this upcoming offseason. He's set to become a free agent again after signing just a one-year deal with New York this past offseason.
While it may be a long shot, Washington could be a team that pursues Soto in free agency. It would make perfect sense as an exclamation point to their rebuild that's starting to take shape with James Wood and Dylan Crews already in the MLB outfield.
At just 25 years old, he perfectly fits into the timeline that the team has set as a true leader in the clubhouse.
The Dominican Republic native previously turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal to stay with the Nationals. While it's good that Washington has already shown interest in a long-term deal in the past, they'll need to open up the bank even more to get him to sign.
He has put together a stellar season that is getting overshadowed by the otherworldly stuff being done by Aaron Judge on a nightly basis.
Soto has a .296/.427/.600 slashing line with a career-high 37 home runs and 95 RBI. He's also set to lead the league in walks drawn for what would be the fourth year in a row.
The talent that he has should make it an easy to decision to pay him whatever he wants if a reunion is in the cards.