Former Washington Nationals Superstar Juan Soto Bet on Himself and Won
Former Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has reportedly reached an agreement with the New York Mets on the largest contract in the history of sports.
While the Nationals prepare for the Winter Meetings, the biggest prize in free agency is now off the board. Soto agreed to sign a massive deal with the Mets at $760 million over the next 15 years. With some incentives and an opt-out after five years, it was a solid deal for the superstar outfielder.
The slugger got his career started in Washington as an 18-year-old phenom. In five seasons with the Nationals, the left-hander totaled a .291 batting average, 119 home runs, and 358 RBIs. He received a lot of individual accolades as well, as he made the All-Star team and won a couple of silver slugger awards.
At just 20 years old, Soto was able to help Washington win the World Series in 2019, and he became a household name and one of the best young players in the league at that time.
With the Nationals currently in a rebuild, that process really started when they decided to trade their young superstar after failing to extend his contract. Washington sent Soto to the San Diego Padres in a package that brought back James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, and CJ Abrams as the main pieces.
However, while trading a player of his caliber might have seemed crazy, the Nationals did offer him a massive contract extension before deciding to trade him. In July 2022, Washington offered Soto a 15-year, $440 million deal.
At the time, it was a massive contract offer for the slugger, but he turned it down, resulting in him being traded.
However, that move paid off for Soto as just a year and a half later, he received a contract worth $300 million more.
Scott Boras and the 26-year-old bet on themselves and in free agency, and they certainly won.
Soto will be joining a very talented New York team that was just in the National League Championship Series. With the deep pockets of Steve Cohen leading the way, the Mets are looking to build something special in Queens.
While the money was certainly important for the left-hander, New York should also give him a good chance to play baseball in October year after year.
For the Nationals, they will have to get familiar with seeing their former superstar a lot more, as their division continues to get better.