Four Nationals Veterans Stars Likely To Be Moved at Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals have not had the best start to the year and could end up as major trade deadline sellers if the trend continues.
Like last year, there were a handful of veterans signed and will likely be flipped for prospects at the end of July.
Last season, it was players like Lane Thomas and Jesse Winker. They made a handful of similar signing with players that are likely to meet the same fate this summer.
RHP Michael Soroka
The Soroka signing looked to be a steal early on in the spring, but the road got rockier as time went on.
He ended spring training with a 7.47 ERA and has a 7.20 ERA after his first start of the regular season.
The 27-year-old has not been the same pitcher since missing two seasons with an Achilles injury back in 2021 and 2022. He will need to turn his campaign around if Washington hopes to get any value for him. He just went on the injured list and will miss at least his next two turns in the rotation.
1B Josh Bell
Bell getting dealt at the deadline has become a tradition. He has not started and ended the year with the same team since the Nationals traded him away in 2021.
Switch-hitting power always has some value come playoff time, meaning there is always a team that is willing to add Bell.
He has started the year slowly, which is normal. His numbers tend to jump big time in the second half.
INF Paul DeJong
DeJong was a surprisingly effective slugger last season and could find a suitor at the deadline if that play continues.
That is what happened with him last year. The Chicago White Sox signed him, he hit 18 home runs and had a slash line of .228/.275/.430 over the first 102 games of the year.
At the deadline, the White Sox flipped him for a pitching prospect.
RHP Jorge Lopez
Lopez's career has quickly bounced back from his dramatic exit with the New York Mets. He signed with the Chicago Cubs last year and had a 2.03 ERA over the final 24 games of the year.
His spring was uneven, but he has looked great in his first couple of outings.
If he can perform anywhere close to how he closed out last season, it should be easy to find a suitor for him at a very solid price point.
The 32-year-old is also someone that is used to bouncing around a good bit, as he has had multiple teams in five of the last seven campaigns before this one.