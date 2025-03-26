Four Outcomes That Will Define Success for Washington Nationals in 2025 MLB Season
With spring training complete, the Washington Nationals are gearing up to kick off their 2025 campaign, and the expectations are high.
While the Nationals won't reach World Series-contending status, there are a few factors that could define a great season in the nation's capital which is needed to create some positive momentum.
These are four outcomes that would embody a successful campaign for Washington, giving further hope to the fan base after a fairly decent spring.
MacKenzie Gore Breakout Season
Gore being in the NL Cy Young Award picture would be a huge win for the team.
He will need to hone in on the strike zone, but evidence from spring training suggests that once he settles in, he could turn the corner in his career this year.
In 2024, Gore had his best showing in the Majors with a 3.90 ERA and ERA+ of 103 across 32 starts, proving that his arsenal is capable of beating hitters at this level. If he can remain consistent on the mound, he could come out of this season proving he's the ace of this Nationals team going forward.
MVP Numbers From James Wood
Washington has been a young, developing team for the last couple of seasons, and with many of their players only just beginning their MLB careers, not much has been expected out of them.
But Wood changed that with what he did in his rookie campaign.
Slashing .264/.354/.427 with an OPS+ of 122, nine homers and 41 RBI across his 79 games, he has the ceiling to be the best player on the Nationals.
Wood has given new life to this outfield unit, and after blasting four home runs out of his 13 hits in the spring, the momentum he built from last year doesn't seem to be stopping.
If Washington sees Wood take an even further leap forward in his young career, they will walk away from 2025 feeling very good about the potential superstar going forward.
Dylan Crews Hits 20 Homers
Crews did his job in the outfield when he was called up late last year.
His range and defense are going to be a staple for him throughout his career. But the question everyone wants to know about the past No. 2 overall pick is regarding his offense.
Crews had good contact this spring, recording a .273/.385/.345 slash line on 15 hits. Him being consistent in the batter's box is what the Nationals need from him after he posted an OPS+ of 82 in his limited MLB action last season, but the whole campaign could be enriched if he is able to introduce more power into his game.
His ability to place the ball where he wants off of a pitch will only take him so far.
Crews has to have some pop this season after hitting three long balls in 31 games and 132 plate appearances in 2024, following that up with none in spring training.
If he can get to 20, that is a huge sign going forward for his career and this team.
Winning Record
This is basic, but it should be the goal for all players.
If Washington can get to a winning record, confidence and trust could be restored to this fan base that has become indifferent after years of losing, especially if it's this young roster that is able to accomplish that feat.
It's going to be a tall task, especially in a loaded National League East division. But that's why if they're able to win more than 81 games this season will be a huge success.