Four Washington Nationals Sleeper Pitchers To Monitor in Spring Training
As the Washington Nationals head into spring training, there are a few positional battles that people will be keeping a close eye on.
One of the most important will be on the pitching staff, as there are spots open in Dave Martinez’s bullpen heading into camp.
Right now, Jorge Lopez looks like he will be the team’s closer with Derek Law and Jose A. Ferrer operating in front of him. It would be shocking if more veterans weren’t added to the mix between now and Opening Day.
But, the need could be lessened if some of the pitchers participating in camp stand out with their performances.
Who is worth keeping an eye on?
Here are four underladed pitchers to watch in spring training.
Evan Reifert
A Rule 5 Draft pick away from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the winter, Reifert has produced some eye-popping numbers in Double-A. His wipeout slider provides a lot of promise as he struck out 65 batters in 41.1 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 0.919 WHIP.
His challenge will be jumping up two levels and proving that he deserves a spot on the Major League roster. Because of his Rule 5 status, he cannot be sent down to the minor leagues or he will have to be offered back to his original team.
The potential is there for Reifert to be an incredible option out of the bullpen. It will be a challenge sticking as a Rule 5 pick, but his slider could be the difference.
Jack Sinclair
A 16th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Sinclair has transitioned to the bullpen after being a starter during his college years. He made one appearance in Triple-A in 2023, working one inning with three strikeouts and one walk.
It was a preview of what was to come in 2024, during which he spent the entirety of the season in Double-A. His production was excellent with a 2.20 ERA across 57.1 innings with 65 strikeouts.
Being in big league camp is always beneficial for a young pitcher. More than likely he will begin the year in Triple-A, but he is a name to keep an eye on as there are plenty of bullpen jobs available.
Marquis Grissom Jr.
He possesses the kind of pedigree that teams love as the son of Marquis Grissom Sr., who played 17 years in the MLB. But father was an outfielder. A 13th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, son is a pitcher and has produced at every stop in the minor leagues.
This is his first appearance in Big League camp and it will be interesting to see how he handles the jump in competition as he has yet to pitch above Double-A. His 2.21 ERA and 1.057 WHIP are both impressive and hint that he can handle the next step of his progression.
Grissom likely isn’t an option for the Major League club right now, but if he continues that torrid pace in Triple-A, he will be on the radar for an in-season promotion.
Daison Acosta
Signed as an international free agent originally by the New York Mets, he began his professional career at 17 years old. He was with their NL East rivals through 2023 before coming to the Nationals in 2024.
Acosta produced some solid numbers in Double-A, earning a promotion to Triple-A where he made four scoreless appearances.
A non-roster invitee to spring training, he could be the next player to keep their streak alive of someone making the Major League roster who wasn’t on the 40-man roster at the start.