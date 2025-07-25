Future Nationals Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List for First Time
The Washington Nationals are looking towards their future as they enter play on July 25 with the second worst record in the National League.
That doesn’t mean the Nationals aren’t willing to make moves to improve things beyond their 2025 campaign nor were they willing to just ride it out with their former executive and manager.
Their decision to fire Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez caused a lot of chaos right ahead of the MLB draft, and while it was presumed Washington would go for the presumed consensus options with the No. 1 pick, they instead went with the surprising selection of shortstop Eli Willits, who they viewed as the best prospect available.
Although that shocked the industry, Willits has the potential to surpass their top prospect, Travis Sykora, with further development.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his updated midseason ranking of the top 60 MLB prospects, and the duo debuted on the list.
Willits landed at No. 48 in the rankings.
He may have been somewhat of a strategic pick, as they signed him to an under-slot deal that would allow them to pick up a few high-ceiling prep players in later rounds.
Willits signed well below his slot value, but for three days, he held the highest deal awarded to a prep player.
Law projects Willits is to be a 60- or 70-grade defender at shortstop, and he sees him as a strong contact hitter with a compact swing who deposits the ball all over the field.
“It’s probably 45 power at his peak, projecting to more doubles and triples than homers even in his best years,” Law wrote. “He won’t turn 18 until December, making him the youngest player on this list by several months.”
Right-hander Sykora was previously unranked on Law’s preseason rankings, and he landed at No. 51 on the midseason list.
Law highlights that he’s topped 96-98 mph with a plus splitter and a solid to average slider, rivaling some of the best pitchers in his rankings.
Unfortunately, as his injury struggles depicts, his delivery is high-effort which will affect his durability.
Sykora hasn’t pitched since he left his last start on July 5 with lower right triceps soreness.
“He’d gotten off to a tremendous start, dominating High A after his return from offseason hip labrum surgery with 32 strikeouts and just two walks in 18 innings in four outings, and then walked 12 in 16 1/3 innings in his next four outings, including the one he left after an inning,” Law wrote. “It’s No. 2 starter stuff, and he showed that kind of command and control earlier this season before the latest injury. I do have doubts about him holding up, given the whole operation.”
The amount of injury history in such a short period is concerning, especially since Law points out a potential link between Sykora’s delivery and his recent triceps soreness.
However, with the need for help on the mound, one Washington was expected to address in the first round of the draft, Sykora is showing the necessary development to make an impact at the next level.
