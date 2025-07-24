Nationals Should Strongly Consider Trading MacKenzie Gore to Cubs for Godfather Offer
The Washington Nationals have not taken the steps forward that many people expected them to in 2025.
They are on pace to fall short of the 71 victories they have recorded each of the last two campaigns, which is a major reason why a regime change abruptly occurred a few weeks ago with general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez both being fired.
The decision to move on from both is certainly warranted based on the team’s production since winning the World Series in 2019, the timing was just a bit odd.
Now, the focus turns to the future, again, as a new regime will be coming in and looking to get this team out of the rebuild it has been stuck in for more than half a decade.
One of the more intriguing storylines heading into the MLB trade deadline is whether or not the Nationals would entertain trading one of their Big 3, namely ace MacKenzie Gore.
He has come into his own this year, looking every bit like the front-end starter Washington thought they were getting when they acquired him as part of the trade package from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Juan Soto.
Trading away an ace seems counterproductive to climbing out of a rebuild, but Gore has the same amount of team control left as Soto did when they made the difficult decision to trade him away.
There have been some rumors swirling that the Nationals are listening on trade talks centered around Gore, but a deal is a long shot.
Alas, things could change in the coming days with the MLB trade deadline a week away and some teams desperate for starting pitching help.
With the market lacking frontend options, this could be Washington’s best chance to capitalize on a massive return, similar to what they did with Soto.
One team that could certainly use a starting pitcher of Gore’s caliber is the Chicago Cubs.
It wouldn’t hurt to see if they would part ways with a Godfather Package similar to the one they received from the Padres.
The Nationals could call the Cubs and see if they would part with some combination of their top prospects.
Washington could ask for third baseman Matt Shaw, catcher Moises Ballesteros, outfielder Owen Caissie and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins and the swap is a fair one according to Baseball Trade Values.
If Chicago doesn’t want to disrupt its Major League roster and doesn’t budge on Shaw, the Nationals could pivot to asking for even more prospects, with outfielder Kevin Alcantara and shortstop Jefferon Rojas taking his spot and still being deemed a fair trade by Baseball Trade Values.
Trading away a blossoming star in Gore certainly isn’t easy, but Washington doesn’t look close to being ready to compete.
Moving him would give them a chance to restock the farm system and roster with players who are closer to the timeline of left fielder James Wood, who has emerged as a legitimate superstar in Year 2 of his career, his first full MLB campaign.
