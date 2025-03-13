Highly-Touted Washington Nationals Prospect Is Beginning To Show Top-End Talent
The Washington Nationals have quite the farm system developing.
As they continue to work through spring training and give some of their younger talents playing time, multiple top prospects have shown flashes of success, which is a positive sign for the development of the team in the coming seasons.
One of those prospects who has been tearing it up is Brady House, the Nationals No. 11 overall pick in 2021. According to MLB.com rankings, he is the fourth-best prospect on the team behind Dylan Crews, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana.
This spring he has been proving his value. In 15 games and 19 at-bats, he has .368/.478/.421 slash lines with a .899 OPS, five runs, a RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts to four walks at the time of writing.
The difficulty is that Washington signed Paul DeJong to play third base, so it is unclear who will get the spot on Opening Day, and who will be in the mix later in the year.
House got his promotion to Triple-A Rochester last season and performed decently at that level in his 54 games there, posting .250/.280/.375 slash lines with 30 runs, 32 RBI, six home runs and 68 strikeouts to seven walks.
The latter of those stats is the most concerning part about his game, as one walk per every 9.7 strikeouts is a poor rate.
Across both Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, he had 31 walks to 143 strikeouts, or one walk per every four-and-a-half strikeouts, which is better, but also includes less difficult competition when weighing in his Harrisburg stats.
The other thing that could work against House is the Nationals could opt to be patient with how many prospect they have on their Major League roster since development takes a ton of time and resources, with coaches needing to mold players into the best versions of themselves.
With four players already projected to make the Opening Day lineup under the age of 25, ensuring those players are up to speed with the MLB game before focusing on even more prospects could be the course of action taken.
With that said, talent always finds a way.
If House can continue this type of successful stretch in the remaining spring training games, he may have a strong case to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later in 2025.