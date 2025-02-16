Washington Nationals Sign Veteran All-Star Slugger to One-Year Contract
The Washington Nationals have signed Paul DeJong to a one-year contract, with incentives, in an attempt to give them more slugging from the right-hand side of the plate and serve as depth in both the infield and outfield.
MASN Sports confirmed an earlier report by USA Today that DeJong signed for $1 million. The New York Post added that there was $600,000 worth of incentives in the deal.
Last season he played for the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, as the Royals added him to their roster at the trade deadline as they were making a push to reach the playoffs.
He slashed .227/.276/.427/.703 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI. From a power perspective it was his best seasons since his only All-Star campaign in 2019.
DeJong has played primarily at shortstop in his Major League career. Of his 847 games, 784 of them were at shortstop. He's also played 22 games at second base and 41 games at third base.
Third base may be where the veteran could find a home, as the Nationals are sifting through options such as Jose Tena and top prospect Brady House.
He broke in with St. Louis, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB draft out of Illinois State.
Once he earned his first promotion in 2017, he spent his first six seasons with the Cardinals, including 2019, during which he had a career year. He slashed .233/.318/.444/.762 with 30 home runs and 78 RBI. He was two years removed from finishing second in National League rookie of the year voting.
He's never been a great hitter when it comes to his slash line, but he typically delivers solid power. He has 140 home runs and 400 RBI in his career, which comes to 162 game averages of 26 home runs and 75 RBI. But he only has a career slash line of .229/.295/.419/.714.
Since the start of the 2023 campaign, DeJong has played for five different teams. He started that season in St. Louis, but the Cardinals traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline. The Blue Jays designated him for assignment after three weeks and he signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. He didn't remain with San Francisco long, as he was released in late September.
He signed a one-year deal with the White Sox last November, but Chicago used him as a trade chip at the deadline, which allowed him to end up in Washington.