Highly-Touted Washington Nationals Rookie Among Best in Age Group
The Washington Nationals have one of the best young crop of budding stars in baseball, and one of them was recently ranked among the top two players in his age group.
Given the collection of young stars the Nationals have, that's saying something.
Recently, MLB.com ranked the top player at every age in baseball, from 20 years old to 44 years old. The site wrote the story in part because of the return of pitcher Rich Hill, who at 44 years old is back pitching with the Boston Red Sox.
At 21 years old the site selected San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, who to some is the front-runner to be the National League Rookie of the Year.
Right behind him was Nationals outfielder James Wood.
Earlier this season Wood was the Washington’s No. 1 prospect and was considered among the best prospects in all of baseball. He was one of the players Washington received in return for the Juan Soto trade two years ago. Once the Nationals called him up on July 1, he started playing every day.
He’s put up solid numbers at the plate for a rookie. Entering Saturday’s action he was slashing .279/.374/.426/.800 with five home runs and 31 RBI.
Wood was the San Diego Padres’ second round pick in 2021 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., so he's made the transition from being a young professional to being a Major League player in less than three years.
In doing so he has made himself one of the cornerstones in Washington’s youth movement. And while he was the only Nationals player to make the list, he isn't the only young star on the roster.
Just a week ago the Nationals started six rookie in one game, which was the first time Washington had done that since Oct. 2, 2010, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
Wood was one of them. But there was also first baseman Andrés Chaparro, third baseman José Tena, catcher Drew Millas, center fielder Jacob Young and pitcher DJ Herz.
That didn't include the player that replaced Wood as the Nationals’ No. 1 prospect. Outfielder Dylan Crews was called up at the beginning of this week to start his Major League career and in his first four games he hit four extra base hits, including two home runs.
The Nationals continue their series with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Wood, along with this tremendous group of rookies, should be in the lineup. Washington is building a team that could be a monster in a couple of years and Wood is leading the way.