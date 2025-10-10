How Nationals Are Rethinking Player Development Rebuilding from Ground Up
The path has been cleared, and so have the coaching offices. When a team fires more than 15 members of its player development staff, several international scouts, front office members, and the list goes on, you know they are not playing. They are reconstructing - literally from the ground up.
That's exactly what fans, players and staff have witnessed over the past few days with the Washington Nationals. Under the leadership of their new President of Baseball Operations, Paul Toboni, the team is wasting no time in projecting their thoughts on reshaping the organization's development.
What Nationals Have Done So Far
The moves have been sweeping, nearing a purge. Among the long list of those released by the team include the minor league hitting and pitching coordinators, performance analysts, rehab staff, international scouts and front office staff.
The list also includes a surprising move in letting Modesto Ulloa go. This is the scout known for finding and recognizing Juan Soto's talent.
The changes all began in July when Washington fired manager Dave Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo. From there, everyone else made it to the end of the Nationals' season, but not many will move on if things continue to go down this path.
Toboni has publicly framed the sweeping changes as not just an overhaul but as a complete staff reset. A change in foundation for a new philosophy. The saying, "There's a new sheriff in town," certainly seems appropriate here.
The Reset Was Inevitable
When taking a look at the National's track record over the last few years, well it's not good. It's hard to even point to a spot where they have turned a prospect into a solid, consistent major-league contributor. Even more scarce is finding that kind of progress on the offensive side.
The evidence is clear when you look at the top 100 prospects in the MLB and see that Washington's top ranked man is just 17 years old and was drafted this year. Eli Willits is ranked No. 15 on the MLB's top 100 list. Keep scrolling down to No. 49 to find the next ranked prospect, Travis Sykora. Rounding out only three who made the list is No. 87, Jarlin Susana.
You certainly have to give credit where credit is due, though, and highlight Dylan Crews, James Wood and Brady House. They all offer promise and bright spots to the fans and club, but let's be honest, the Nationals have struggled to maximize their player pipeline.
It could have been the management and coaches over the years who were not leading the prospects to greatness, but it also could have been the lack of investment by the front office. So, while changes are being made on the personnel side, investment is also going to be key.
Where the Nationals are Headed
Toboni comes from a background of scouting and analytics with the Red Sox. It appears from the outside that he is going to bring about a hybrid approach to Washington. He wants to blend traditional coaching with modern analytics. He wants new, educated coaches who will embrace both worlds.
Toboni should aim to bring in a new wave of thinking and player development. Prospects should be treated as individuals and different techniques should be employed to develop each one of them. Gone are the days of rigid, outdated systems that left players to fend for themselves.
A Global Strategic Vision
The revamp didn't just affect development; it completely rehauled scouting. This is a sign that the Nationals are aiming to change their philosophy both internationally and in the pro scouting departments.
New investment in scouts will bring about a global presence and could certainly change the talent identification methods. It appears that Washington is laying the groundwork to broaden the team's strategic vision.
The Path Forward
The farm system looks to be in a better position than it was just three years ago, but the goal should now be to ensure Washington is turning potential into production.
They have the chance to completely change, expand, modify and unify the staff and players at all levels. Without a doubt, the last few days have been brutally painful, but if Toboni makes strategic decisions from this point forward, he could set the tone for a much brighter and hopefully more sustainable future in Washington.
Now, we wait.