How a Surprising Signing Could Elevate Washington Nationals’ Bullpen Strategy
The Washington Nationals are getting excited for the start of the new season with a lot of optimism surrounding the franchise.
It has been a tough five years for the Nationals since winning the World Series in 2019. Since then, the team hasn’t been able to be .500, and their highest finish in the National League East during that span has been 4th.
While Washington isn’t going to be a World Series contender coming into 2025, they are hoping to put more wins on the board than in previous seasons.
The Nationals will be coming into the campaign with one of the best young lineups in baseball. Top young stars like James Wood and Dylan Crews are going to be hoping to prove that they belong and have breakout seasons. Also, CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. will be looking to solidify themselves as All-Star caliber players.
While the lineup should be fun to watch, the starting rotation and the bullpen will have some question marks coming into the year.
Washington made the notable decision to non-tender their All-Star closer from last season, Kyle Finnigan.
While the veteran right-hander was an All-Star last campaign, he struggled in the second half of the year with an ERA over 5.00. The decision to move on was a surprising one, but it could end up being the right move.
However, there is a bit of a void in the bullpen with Finnegan gone. Relief pitchers are starting to fly off the board in free agency, and it is still definitely a need for the Nationals.
One pitcher who could make a lot of sense for them is 39-year-old David Robertson. The right-hander has bounced around late in his career, but he proved last year with the Texas Rangers that he can still be a very effective pitcher.
In 2024, the right-hander went 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 99 batters in 72 innings pitched. Robertson was a workhorse out of the bullpen for the Rangers, and he will be able to help in high-leverage spots with whichever team he signs with.
For the Nationals, signing Robertson makes a lot of sense with where the franchise currently stands. He has experience as a closer which will help Washington in that area, and in the likely scenario that they are sellers at the deadline, relief pitchers always are valuable for a contender.
While Robertson would likely want to win at this stage of his career, the potential to once again be a closer could be appealing. As options start to fly off the board, the veteran right-hander makes a lot of sense for Washington.