How to Watch Washington Nationals and Cubs Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Washington Nationals are coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss in the second game of the series on Friday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs. The loss extends the Nationals' losing streak to five games, covering the full road trip thus far. Washington currently sits at 68-86 on the year, the sixth-worst record in baseball. The team will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
The Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17) for the start in the Windy City. Gore will look to deliver the same type of start his rotation mate Trevor Williams did in Friday’s matchup, going five strong innings, limiting baserunners, and picking up seven strikeouts against the Cubs. The left hander has had a solid month of September so far, recording a 1.72 ERA across his last three starts. This will be the first time since 2023 that the former first round pick will face Chicago.
Gore will face right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25) for the Cubs. The veteran has not had the best season on the mound but has shown signs of progressing in the right direction back to the form of old. Over his last three starts, the 34 year old has pitched a sub-three ERA (2.93) which included a quality start at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Although this may be one of the final starts for Hendricks this season, the only remaining member of the 2016 World Series team stated he still intends to pitch in 2025. Having a solid start on Saturday would help his chances in the offseason finding a contract.
Here are the lineups for today's matchup:
Washington Nationals
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) 3B Jose Tena
3.) DH Andres Chaparro
4.) LF James Wood
5.) 2B Luis Garcia
6.) 1B Joey Gallo
7.) C Keibert Ruiz
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
The teams lineup will be without shortstop CJ Abrams likely for the rest of the season as the 23 year old was surprisingly optioned to to Triple-A Rochester before the game on Saturday.
Chicago Cubs
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) RF Cody Bellinger
4.) 3B Isaac Paredes
5.) 1B Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) DH Patrick Wisdom
8.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9.) C Miguel Amaya
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game will be available on MASN2 and Marquee Sports Network.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!