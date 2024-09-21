Last Remaining Chicago Cub from 2016 World Series Wants to Play in 2025
It has been just under eight years since veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks started Game Seven of the 2016 World Series, a game the Chicago Cubs would win, giving the club its first World Series championship since 1908.
Hendriks is the last remaining member of that roster that is still with the Cubs.
2024 has been a season to forget for Chicago and Hendricks.
After starting the year with a 10.16 ERA through the end of May, many thought that they were witnessing the end of a long and storied career.
A stint in the bullpen and significant in-season adjustments have turned the 2024 campaign around for the veteran, and he has pitched to a much better 4.52 ERA across 81 2/3 innings in 18 games, 15 starts, since July 1st.
After turning his 2024 campaign around, Hendriks recently told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic that he "100 percent intends to play next year."
Hendriks has spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cubs, and after signing a four-year, $55.5 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, will be entering free agency for the first time in his career.
The veteran has proven that he is still capable of holding down a spot at the back end of a rotation, even while throwing a fastball averaging only 87.7 MPH.
It will be interesting to see how Hendicks's free agency plays out, with many teams contending in 2024 currently in need of pitching depth.
Depth is exactly what the veteran can provide, as he has thrown 170 or more innings in five of his 11 seasons, and even at the back-end of a rotation can provide a serviceable 130 or more innings.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a team that could use the veteran presence of Hendricks as well as the pitching depth.
With a starting pitching depth chart that currently includes five pitchers on the injured list, three of which being on the 60-day injured list, and minor league prospects like Bobby Miller not developing as well as intended, having Hendricks at the back-end of the rotation this season would have gone a long way to helping the Dodgers better manage their bullpen's workload.
The veteran right-hander will be hard-pressed to find a deal anywhere near the $16.5 million that Chicago is paying him in 2024.
A minor league contract with a Major League option may be his best bet for landing a roster spot in 2025.
While 2025 will be Hendricks's age-35 season, he can still be a valuable piece at the back end of a contending rotation.