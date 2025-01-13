How Washington Nationals Could Benefit From Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
There has been no reporting that has connected the Washington Nationals realistically to signing Japanese pitching superstar Roki Sasaki.
But that doesn't mean the Nationals can't benefit from all the attention teams are paying to the 23-year-old star.
On Wednesday, the international signing window opens. That's the first day that Major League teams can use their 2025 international signing bonus money and begin to sign international free agents.
Most of these free agents will come from the Caribbean, Latin America and South America. In many cases, teams like the Nationals have been building relationships with these players for years through scouts and baseball academies.
But this signing period is unlike any other signing period because of Sasaki.
Because Sasaki is considered an international free agent, Major League teams are only allowed to use their bonus pool money to sign him. That balanced the playing field somewhat and allowed every team to get into the game.
The Nationals are not among the seven teams that have reportedly met with him and his agent, meetings that happened in December in Los Angeles.
The Nationals have $6.2 million in bonus pool money to spend. Some teams have more, and some have less. But MLB insiders believe that whichever team signs him will likely spend their entire bonus pool.
This could benefit the Nationals in two ways.
First, there is a potential for a flurry of trades on Wednesday and in the days following. That’s because the teams in pursuit of Sasaki have one weapon to improve their case. MLB rules allow teams to trade for up to 60% of their bonus pool money.
The Nationals could ship some of their bonus pool money in trades to acquire more prospects.
Second, the Nationals could poach players that are committed to other teams.
Every team, including the Nats, have already committed portions of their bonus pool to international players, in some cases considerable amounts. Now, the agreements aren’t final until the prospect signs.
One team, the Dodgers, has reportedly told its potential signees to hold tight. That has already caused them to lose one prospect, per Baseball America. The Pirates are set to sign Dominican shortstop Darell Morel, who was set to sign with the Dodgers. He’ll make $1.8 million.
The Nationals could use that to their advantage and land a signee or two they weren’t expected to get.
Either way, things will move fast and the Nationals will have to be ready to react.