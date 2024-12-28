How Washington Nationals’ Offseason Moves Impact Salary Arbitration Bill
Entering the offseason, the Washington Nationals had a projected salary arbitration bill of $26.9 million, per MLB Trade Rumors.
Entering the new year, the Nationals have a projected salary arbitration bill of $25.3 million.
Even as the projections are similar, much has changed.
The Nationals subtracted three players from that bill at the non-tender deadline.
Opting not to tender a deal to closer Kyle Finnegan, who was due a projected $8.6 million, was the most curious. He led Washington in saves last season and was in his final arbitration year. The Nationals reportedly tried to work out a new deal with him. But, after those talks broke down, Washington opted not to tender him a deal.
It’s not clear if the Nationals tried the same tactic with reliever Tanner Rainey, but he wasn’t tendered a deal either, saving Washington nearly $2 million in projected money.
The last was infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who like Finnegan and Rainey was a five-year veteran, but he was only due $1.8 million. He elected for free agency on Nov. 4.
With those three moves, the Nationals saved a projected $12 million. So, why has their projected arbitration bill gone practically unchanged?
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The new Nationals star has two years of salary arbitration ahead of him, which was part of the appeal of the trade. But he also carries with him a projected arbitration bill of $10.9 million, larger than anyone on the roster. For that matter, it is bigger than any of the three players the Nationals let go.
So, Washington basically traded those three players’ projected salaries for Lowe’s.
The Nationals agreed to a deal with pitcher Mason Thompson for $775,000 earlier this offseason to avoid arbitration.
Five other Nationals are in salary arbitration, led by pitcher Derek Law, who is the only remaining holdover with five years of service time and is projected for $3 million.
After that, Washington must deal with infielder Luis Garcia Jr. ($4.8 million), pitcher Josiah Gray ($1.4 million), catcher Riley Adams ($1.1 million) and pitcher MacKenzie Gore ($3.5 million). All four are three-year veterans.
The deadline to reach a deal to avoid arbitration is Jan. 9. If the Nats and any of these players are unable to do that, they would need to exchange figures in advance of an arbitration hearing in February. In between the deadline and the hearing, the team and the player’s agents can continue to negotiate.
Washington and the player could also agree to a deal of longer than one year, one that would help avoid arbitration in coming years.