How Washington Nationals Rookie Can Help Boost MLB Draft Fortunes
Dylan Crews enters the 2025 season as a rookie, even though he made his Major League debut last September.
The Washington Nationals are hoping that Crews has a terrific first full season, one that includes being selected as the National League rookie of the year.
But it’s not just because that would mean Crews would have a great offensive year. Crews earning the award would help the Nationals in the 2026 Major League draft, too.
Crews is one of eight players with Major League experience that qualify for the Prospect Promotion Incentive, or PPI, according to Baseball America.
The site reported that Crews, along with seven others, passed the first hurdle going into the season which is being named a Top 100 prospect by at least two of the three major prospect rankings services — Baseball America, ESPN and MLB.com.
Next, Crews must reach 172 days of service time during the season. The window is short. He needs to make the opening-day roster — which seems a given — or be called up during the first two weeks of the season.
So, what’s the payoff if Crews gets the service time and wins the NL rookie of the year award? Well, it’s an extra draft pick for the Nationals in 2026.
If Crews did that, the Nationals would get a PPI pick between the first and second round of the draft, giving them an extra chance to select a player that likely has a first-round grade.
Plus, if Crews figures into award voting after his rookie season and before he reaches arbitration, that helps the Nationals receive extra PPI picks. Crews won’t be eligible for arbitration until after the 2027 season.
In 31 Major League games last year he slashed just .218/.288/.353/.641 with three home runs and eight RBI. He, along with James Wood and center fielder Jacob Young, could be one of the game’s best young outfield trios in 2025.
Crews was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2023 out of LSU, where he combined with Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes to help the Tigers win a national championship. He played just 135 minor league games before he earned his promotion to the Nationals last season.
In 100 minor-league games in 2024, Crews slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18.