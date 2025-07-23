Insider Sees Nationals Ace MacKenzie Gore As Perfect Trade Fit for NL Power
What looked like a promising season for the Washington Nationals went south in a hurry during June and July, and now the team is back in a familiar position of selling at the deadline.
While players like Michael Soroka, Kyle Finnegan and Nathaniel Lowe are sure to generate some interest, the Nationals have a decision to make on ace pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
While it seems doubtful that Washington would move its only high-level pitcher for future assets, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan thinks it's at least a possibility, and he has a specific destination in mind.
In his latest trade deadline preview, Passan named Gore as the best fit for the Chicago Cubs.
"The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington ... is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints," Passan wrote. "At the same time ... their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline."
Gore is authoring a breakout season, owning a 3.59 ERA through 20 starts with 140 strikeouts in 112.2 innings of work.
His numbers looked even better before an eight-run misstep against the San Diego Padres in his most recent start, as he'd worked at least five innings in 18 of his 19 outings before that one.
His ability to limit contact makes him the perfect fit for any team with high hopes in the playoffs, and with years of control still attached to him, he would be someone everyone covets.
It makes perfect sense for the Cubs, who could pair Gore with Shota Imanaga to form a formidable one-two punch in the postseason with Justin Steele out for the year.
But does it make sense for Washington?
The only way it could is if Chicago is willing to part with outfield prospect Owen Caissie, the No. 39 prospect in the sport, and multiple other high-end prospects.
Caissie is dominating Triple-A pitching to the tune of 20 home runs in 77 games and a .964 OPS, and the thought of adding him to a young outfield that already includes star James Wood and the developing Dylan Crews could be tantalizing for the Nationals brass.
Of course, moving Gore would leave Washington in a brutal spot on the mound from an organizational perspective, so the Cubs would also likely need to include a pitcher with some upside and control to make it worthwhile.
If made available, Gore would instantly become the most attractive pitching asset on the market, and as a key piece in the return Washington got for Juan Soto, the organization should only accept an absolute premium to part ways with him.
