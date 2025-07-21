Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Interim GM Mike DeBartolo Hopes to Keep Team's Young Nucleus Together

The Washington Nationals have had a difficult season overall, but their interim general manager wants to keep their young core intact past the trade deadline.

Jeremy Trottier

Jun 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) and CJ Abrams (5) celebrate after the Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 at Petco Park.
Jun 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) and CJ Abrams (5) celebrate after the Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Washington Nationals have been stuck in a difficult place for quite some time now, somewhere between fully rebuilding and developing their young talent.

This has caused a pretty unstable platform for the franchise to build from long-term, especially with both their general manager and manager being fired mid-season.

The positive news regarding the team is that there is some definitive next-level talent on the roster that could facilitate a turnaround in the coming years.

James Wood, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Dylan Crews and more comprise a young core of players that can really continue to showcase their talent in the second half of the season.

Although, it was unclear what the direction of the franchise was heading into the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

With a new general manager in charge for the time being, could they look to move on from some of their best pieces and try to sell high? Or will they focus on retaining their younger assets and mostly move on from any veterans that will not benefit from being there right now?

Well, interim general manager Mike DeBartolo had an answer to that question in a recent interview.

In an article by Andrew Golden of The Washington Post (subscription required), DeBartolo was quoted regarding trade deadline hopes. In this, he would respond with the following regarding what the team is looking to do heading forward.

"I’m looking to keep the young, core group of our best players together. Certainly [with] my job, if someone calls, you always listen to what they have to say. But trading away our really high-quality young players is not something I’m looking to do right now."

Then, when asked specifically about MacKenzie Gore, he stated this in response:

"I’d put him in that group in terms of our young, really talented players. That’s not a focus of mine to move him."

While he made it clear that he would consider offers brought to the table, his focus is on retaining the young assets and moving ahead with them on the team.

This is a positive, no doubt, as it is clear the franchise wants to build around their pillar talents rather than shipping them off for something else.

The hope now is that they can retain these pieces even through strong offers, and work on developing the team further over the course of the next few months.

Jeremy Trottier
Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

