Jake Irvin Continues To Be Rising Star for Nationals After Latest Gem
There's been a ton of great stories for the Washington Nationals to begin the 2025 season, but perhaps Jake Irvin is the best one.
Despite being a fourth-round pick back in 2018, the right-hander has largely been overlooked throughout his career.
Much of that has to do with his underlying statistics.
In 2023 and 2024, Irvin posted a 4.61 and 4.41 ERA, respectively, with his ERA+ at 92 in both years. His K/9 rate was a non-impressive 7.4 and 7.5 figure during those two seasons, so he doesn't do much that will make highlight reels.
However, he is consistent. And he has continued to get better.
Through 11 starts this year, he has a 3.42 ERA on the heels of his gem on Saturday where he threw eight scoreless innings and allowed only three hits.
Irvin keeps impressing whenever he's on the mound, doing whatever he can during his outings to give the Nationals a chance to win.
Perhaps the most encouraging thing is that his strikeout numbers have risen his past two starts.
After fanning nine batters in 6 1/3 innings of work on April 20, he recorded only seven total K's in his next four outings that spanned 24 2/3 innings.
"We've been working on some things, and he finally kept his head behind his arm today, and the ball was coming out good. Very efficient. The big thing with him was he was pumping strikes with everything," manager Dave Martinez said, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
Washington needed Irvin to deliver for more reasons than one on Saturday.
Not only were they looking to avoid a series loss against the San Francisco Giants, but Nationals Park was packed with fans coming out for the Mystery Moments bobblehead promotion that featured Jayson Werth and Howie Kendrick as part of the 20th anniversary celebration.
"It was sweet," Irvin said. "Nats Park was freaking packed. Fans came out. You can feel that energy, and we fed off of it."
How Irvin finishes the year will be something to keep an eye on.
This is shaping up to be the best season of his career. But that could also have been said in 2024 when he had a 3.49 ERA in 20 starts prior to the All-Star break before posting a 5.90 ERA during his 13 starts after the Midsummer Classic.
Still, he continues to provide the Nationals with solid starts whenever it's his turn in the rotation, something that is a huge plus for the team.