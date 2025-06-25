James Wood Mirrors Juan Soto in First 158 Games Since Blockbuster Trade
In the beginning of August 2022 the Washington Nationals surprised everybody when they traded away future Hall-of-Famer Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.
This trade ended up being a way better deal for the Nationals as Soto was traded again in December of the following year to the New York Yankees. In exchange for Soto, Washington received not only the up-and-coming star James Wood, but also their current stud at shortstop, CJ Abrams, a mid-rotation MaCkenzie Gore, along with some prospects. The Padres paid a hefty price to get Soto on their roster.
The Soto-Wood trade is always going to be analyzed as it is not often that a team will trade away a player like Soto. MLB Network via X (formerly known as Twitter) recently compared the two side-by-side with their batting statistics through their first 158 career games. Soto has the obvious upper hand, but the fact that Wood is even close is impressive in itself.
Soto was slashing .291/.401/.517 with 104 RBI and 101 runs. On the other side you see .274/.367/.498 with 102 RBI and 93 runs. The only category Wood has the upper hand with is home runs with 31 (Soto has 30).
Currently Soto is playing in a New York Mets uniform after an incredible post season performance with the Yankees last season. He chose a 15-year $765 million contract with to play with their crosstown rivals. For his newest team he is slashing .253/.393/.484 with 66 walks, 43 RBI, and 17 home runs.
Wood, who is in his first full season in the Majors, is performing better than their former star. He’s averaging .281 with an on-base of .377 and slugging at .561 which brings his OPS to nearly 1. He’s sent 22 hits out of the park, had 63 RBI, and been walked 47 times.
This will forever go down as a massive block buster trade. At the end of the day the Nats received two stars in the making in both Woods and Abrams.
