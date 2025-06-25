Nationals 'Most Improved' Player May Also Be Their Best
Many people still have a lot of faith in the Washington Nationals' future with their young core. But with how the 2025 season has gone, it may take some patience to get there.
Thankfully, because the core of the team is so young, there is a long runway with a lot of room to grow.
And the Nationals have the No .1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, so there will be more exciting pieces on the way.
At the center of that young core is James Wood, one of the most exciting and dominant outfielders in baseball. He was a key piece of the infamous Juan Soto trade, along with CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, among others. Not only is Woods likely Washington's best player, but Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes that Wood is their most improved player as well.
"Upon finally getting called up to the big leagues at the beginning of last July, James Wood had a productive half season as a rookie, batting .264," Miller writes. "But compared to nine home runs and a .427 slugging percentage in 336 plate appearances, his 21 home runs and .560 slugging percentage through 339 plate appearances this season is a huge step in the right direction. Through June 19, only Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Carroll had a better SLG than Wood."
Wood is slashing .284/.379/.569 with 22 home runs, 19 doubles, and nine stolen bases. He had an outstanding night against the San Diego Padres on Monday with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning.
Washington as a whole has been struggling, winning just five games in June so far. They are 14.5 games behind first place in the National League East and are just a half game ahead of the Miami Marlins for last place.
