Josh Randall, Top Prospect Acquired for Kyle Finnegan, Shelled in Nationals Debut
The Washington Nationals moved impending free agent closer Kyle Finnegan to the Detroit Tigers for two minor league pitchers.
Detroit sent two right-handers in the deal — R.J. Sales and Josh Randall.
Randall had just been promoted to High-A just before the deal. So, the Nationals opted to assign him to their High-A affiliate in Wilmington, where he made his first start on Thursday night.
It was a rough night for the 22-year-old.
Josh Randall’s First Nationals Minor League Start
Randall threw 77 pitches in 3.2 innings and was roughed up, even though he threw 55 strikeouts. He allowed 10 hits, gave up eight runs (seven earned) and walked one in what turned out to be a 10-0 loss for the Blue Rocks. He also struck out four.
Randall didn’t give up any home runs, but he allowed five doubles, and that contributed to crooked numbers for Aberdeen, as it scored four in the first inning and three more in the fourth inning.
Before he arrived in Wilmington, he made 17 starts in the Tigers’ minor league system — 16 with Class-A Lakeland and one with High-A West Michigan.
With Lakeland he went 5-5 with a 4.18 ERA, including 64 strikeouts and 15 walks in 75.1 innings. Batters hit .282 against him. In his only start with West Michigan, he allowed five hits in five innings and allowed one run, which was unearned. He struck out six and walked none.
About Josh Randall
Randall was selected in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers out of San Diego. In his 2024 season with the Toreros, he was named all-WCC second team as he went 4-2 with a 3.73 ERA in 14 starts. He led the team in strikeouts, fanning 84 in 72.1 innings. He allowed 22 walks and finished with a 1.22 WHIP.
Before that, he spent two seasons at Arizona where he appeared in 15 games, most of which came in his freshman year in 2022.
Detroit gave him a taste of pro baseball last year, sending him to start two games with their Class-A affiliate in Lakeland. He didn’t factor in a decision and finished with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out two, walked none and had a 1.25 WHIP.
