MacKenzie Gore to Face Pitching Legend in Nationals-Giants Series
The trip to San Francisco to face the Giants will be a stunning opportunity for young Washington Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore.
On Sunday, in the series finale, the young left-hander will face a future Hall-of-Fame starting pitcher in Justin Verlander.
It will be an incredible career moment for Gore, who is 25-38 lifetime heading into the contest. Verlander, who is 42 years old and chasing 300 wins, has a career record of 263-155.
Before the final, Nationals fans will be treated to back-to-back games from Jake Irvin and Brad Lord before Gore gets his shot at a legend.
Game times are 10:15 p.m. eastern on Friday, 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday: Nationals RHP Jake Irvin vs. Giants TBD
The Giants are a bit short-handed in their starting rotation, so as of this writing they had not decided on a starting pitcher. It will likely be a bullpen game from a team that sold at the trade deadline.
Irvin (8-6, 4.89) has had a serviceable season for the Nationals. He is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts, with 22 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36 innings.
For the campaign, he has 88 strikeouts and 43 walks in 130.2 innings and 23 games. He’s slotting into the rotation reliably every fifth day.
Saturday: Nationals RHP Brad Lord vs. Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Lord (2-6, 3.42) is 0-1 with a 3.54 ERA in his last seven games, three of which were starts. He’s swung in and out of the rotation all season. But, injuries, along with the Michael Soroka trade, mean he will likely be in the rotation for the rest of the season.
He’s appeared in 38 games, with nine starts. He has 65 strikeouts and 26 walks in 79 innings.
Whisenhunt (1-0, 4.35) is making just his third Major League start. He is one of San Francisco’s most prized pitching prospects. He won his last start against the New York Mets on Aug. 3.
He has seven strikeouts and four walks in 10.1 innings. He has not pitched more than 5.1 innings in either start.
Sunday: Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore vs. Giants RHP Justin Verlander
Gore (4-12, 4.29) was highly coveted at the trade deadline, but the Nats hung onto him. He has struggled of late. He is 1-5 with a 7.36 ERA in his last seven starts with 25 strikeouts and 19 walks.
He has 148 strikeouts this season, one of the best totals in the National League, but he’s struggled with walks and has allowed 20 hits in his last two outings.
Verlander (1-8, 4.29) has struggled with injured and his command all season. He finally won his first game on July 23 against Atlanta. In 19 starts he has struck out 81 and walked 35 in 94.1 innings.
