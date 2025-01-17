Latest Update on Star Free Agent Likely Ends Washington Nationals Longshot Rumors
There is a notion surrounding the Washington Nationals' ownership group that they aren't willing to spend money.
While that's been the case recently during this teardown rebuild, the Lerner family has ponied up money for star free agents in the past and have offered lucrative extensions to their own elite players.
When that becomes the norm again will be seen, but as it stands right now, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the organization to shell out monster contracts for established players when they are trying to see which of their youngsters can become cornerstones for this franchise going forward.
But with a clear need at third base, there was some thought the Nationals could be longshot suitors for Alex Bregman with his market not developing the way he and his agent had envisioned.
The two-time World Series champion is searching for a long-term commitment in the $200 million range, and since that hasn't come yet and Spring Training is starting to inch closer, some murmurs started to suggest he might be willing to take a short-term deal with opt-outs so he can become a free agent again.
That could have been of interest to Washington.
As they wait for their star prospect Brady House to take over the hot corner, adding Bregman on a short-term deal to infuse championship mettle into this young clubhouse would have been a perfect stopgap solution.
However, it doesn't seem like that's what the star is willing to go down the short-term route.
"While [Pete] Alonso may be willing to accept a short-term deal with the ability to opt out after the 2025 season, Bregman is not going down that path. He has no desire to accept a short-term contract, and remains engaged with several teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox," reports Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
With that, the longshot notion the Nationals could pull something off here is likely over.
It should be pointed out there was no confirmed reporting the front office had interest in signing Bregman to a deal this winter, but the question marks at the position created a possibility they might search for some outside help to fill the void.
That could still happen, but with Bregman willing to wait until a team offers him a megadeal, Washington will likely be looking elsewhere if they aren't ready to give House the keys to third base.