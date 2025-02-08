Look: Washington Nationals Star Rookie Has High School Jersey Retired
Dylan Crews doesn’t turn 23 years old until later this month, but the Washington Nationals star already has one of his jerseys retired.
Crews recently went back home to Lake Mary, Fla., where he played high school baseball, and the program honored him by retiring his No. 25 jersey for Lake Mary High School.
The Lake Mary Rams retired the jersey number based on his body of work so far, which is considerable in the context of a player that has only played a handful of Major League games.
The ceremony happened at home plate of Crews' former high school home and before a Rams regular season game, as shown in a photo from The Nats Report.
While at Lake Mary, he intrigued scouts with his play for USA Baseball, where he participated on both the under-14 and under-18 teams, helping the latter win a gold medal in an international tournament. He also played in the All-America Baseball Game at Wrigley Field.
He was considered a top prospect coming out of high school, but he withdrew his name from the MLB draft in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and opted to attend LSU.
With the Tigers, he switched to No. 3, which he also wears with the Nationals.
In three seasons he became one of college baseball’s most decorated players, as he was a freshman all-American and Perfect Game national freshman of the year in 2021.
The following season he was a consensus all-American, SEC co-player of the year and a Golden Spikes semifinalist.
In 2023, his final season of college baseball, he led the Tigers to a national championship. He was the SEC player of the year, a consensus all-American and the Golden Spikes winner, given to the nation’s top player.
Crews was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2023. He played just 135 minor league games before he earned his promotion to the Nationals last season.
In 100 minor-league games in 2024, Crews slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI.
In 31 Major League games last year he slashed just .218/.288/.353/.641 with three home runs and eight RBI. He, along with James Wood and center fielder Jacob Young, could be one of the game’s best young outfield trios in 2025.
Crews may have stayed behind in Florida after the jersey retirement, as spring training is right around the corner for the Nationals.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18. Crews figures to be the opening-day right fielder and a prime candidate to be NL rookie of the year.