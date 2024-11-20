MLB Executives Believes Washington Nationals Might Sign Elite Slugger
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason as an interesting team to watch in free agency.
After years of struggling, the Nationals look like they are getting ready to turn a corner with a talented young core. While Washington only won 71 games last year, it did so using some of the young prospects they've cultivated since winning the 2019 World Series.
Young players like James Wood and Dylan Crews were able to get plenty of reps in the Majors, and both should be starting outfielders in 2025 barring major changes.
Even though there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future, this is a franchise that has some pressing needs. The most notable is at first base, where the Nationals would ideally like to add a veteran power hitter.
One player who fits that description is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. The slugger is arguably the best first baseman available, and it is no guarantee that he will be going back to the Mets this offseason. He recently turned down the Mets' qualifying offer, which was expected.
Recently, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com polled insiders and executives about what would happen to Pete Alonso this winter. With nearly a 50/50 split in the voting about whether he would stay in New York or sign elsewhere, one voter believes that he will go to Washington.
“Nearly half of our voters do expect Alonso to sign elsewhere — though one predicted he would still call the National League East home. He signs with Washington as a vibes/power guy similar to when they signed Jayson Werth before 2011, before their team was fully formed," one voter said.
Alonso would be a perfect signing for the Nationals in terms of fit at the position and in terms of need. Washington has been one of the worst teams in the league at hitting home runs and driving in runs. The talented slugger would help fix that.
While it was a bit of a down season in the home run department for Alonso in 2024, he has 120 home runs in the last three seasons.
Even though the 29-year-old would be a perfect fit for the Nationals, he is going to warrant a lot of money this offseason. Washington might have to overpay to convince him to leave a contender like the Mets for a team that, while young and talented, is still unproven.