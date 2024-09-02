MLB Insider Dismisses Idea of Nationals, Juan Soto Reunion
Over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of rumblings surrounding New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto and his upcoming free agency. One of those rumblings has had to do with a potential reunion with the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals will have a lot of money to spend and they need to find more offensive firepower. That has led many to speculate that they could become a potential suitor for Soto in free agency.
Former MLB star and current analyst Mark DeRosa even chimed in about the potential fit making sense.
Despite all of the rumors and speculation, one MLB insider isn't having any of it.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today did not hold back from sharing his thoughts about the matter. He doesn't give Washington a chance to get Soto. Nightengale did, however, offer the two teams that could sign Soto in free agency.
"Please, enough with the narrative that the Washington Nationals will try to sign Juan Soto and bring him back to the organization. He's signing with the New York Yankees or New York Mets, although the Toronto Blue Jays and perhaps San Francisco Giants will at least make an attempt."
While teams like the Nationals have been viewed as a potential suitor, the two New York teams have always been the favorites to end up signing Soto.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Soto has put up massive numbers for the Yankees. He has played in 133 games, batting .291/.418/.586 to go along with 37 home runs and 96 RBI.
Those numbers are going to make him one of the highest paid players in baseball this coming offseason.
There is no question that Washington would love to land Soto. He would be the kind of piece that could power them right back into contention in the National League. However, fans should not expect that they'll end up being able to get him.
Nightengale's opinion on the matter throws cold water on the fire that had started to burn surrounding the Nationals and Soto. It doesn't mean that the idea is completely dead, but he is very confident that Washington will not end up making it happen.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors about Soto in the coming weeks. As for the Nationals, they'll have plenty of other high-profile free agents to target in an attempt to become World Series contenders once again.